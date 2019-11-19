High School Sports
Washington high school football state quarterfinal matchups: Dates, times, locations
The quarterfinal round of the state high school football tournament in Washington is here. Here are the matchups and their dates, locations and times. Here’s what we learned from last Friday night’s first round of games.
The higher seed hosts the state tournament games. South Sound area teams are highlighted in bold. Full brackets can be found on the WIAA website.
CLASS 4A
No. 11 Mount Si at No. 3 Lake Stevens, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23
No. 7 Puyallup at No. 2 Camas, 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23
No. 5 Bothell at No. 4 Graham-Kapowsin, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23
No. 8 Woodinville at No. 1 Kennedy Catholic, 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23
CLASS 3A
No. 6 Marysville-Pilchuck at No. 3 Lincoln, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23
No. 7 Bellevue at No. 2 Eastside Catholic, 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 (Memorial Stadium)
No. 5 Kennewick at No. 4 Bethel, 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23
No. 8 Mount Spokane at No. 1 O’Dea, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 (Memorial Field)
CLASS 2A
No. 11 Washougal at No. 3 Lynden, 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23
No. 7 Prosser at No. 2 Steilacoom, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 (Mount Tahoma High School)
No. 5 Lakewood at No. 4 Hockinson, 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23
No. 8 Archbishop Murphy at No. 1 Tumwater, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23
CLASS 1A
No. 6 Deer Park at No. 3 Montesano, 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23
No. 7 Lynden Christian at No. 2 La Salle, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23
No. 5 Mount Baker at No. 13 Connell, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23
No. 8 Omak at No. 1 Royal, 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23
CLASS 2B
No. 6 Lake Roosevelt at No. 3 Kalama, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23
No. 10 Toledo at No. 2 Napavine, 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23
No. 5 Adna at No. 4 Chewelah, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23
No. 9 Tri-Cities Prep at No. 1 Onalaska, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23
CLASS 1B
No. 6 Lummi at No. 3 Almira-Coulee-Hartline, 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23
No. 7 Quilcene at No. 2 Naselle, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22
No. 5 Lyle/Wishram at No. 4 Entiat, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23
No. 8 Selkirk at No. 1 Odessa, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22
