Washington high school football state semifinal matchups: Times, dates and locations

The high school football state tournament semifinal round is here, with Lincoln, Steilacoom and Tumwater still alive, representing the South Sound. Here’s a full list of state semifinal matchups with times, dates and locations of each game. The higher seed hosts games. South Sound teams are highlighted in bold.

CLASS 4A

No. 11 Mount Si at No. 2 Camas, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at McKenzie Stadium

No. 8 Woodinville at No. 5 Bothell, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Pop Keeney Stadium

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

CLASS 3A

No. 3 Lincoln at No. 2 Eastside Catholic, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Sammamish High School

No. 5 Kennewick at No. 1 O’Dea, 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Pop Keeney Stadium

Tumwater defenders Max Henry (55) and Ryan Otton celebrate Gaven Murphy’s fumble recovery early in Saturday’s 2A state quarterfinal football game against Archbishop Murphy at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 23, 2019. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

CLASS 2A

No. 3 Lynden at No. 2 Steilacoom, 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Mount Tahoma High School

No. 4 Hockinson at No. 1 Tumwater, 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Tumwater District Stadium

CLASS 1A

No. 7 Lynden Christian and No. 6 Deer Park, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Everett Memorial Stadium

No. 13 Connell at No. 1 Royal, 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Lions Field (Moses Lake)

CLASS 2B

No. 3 Kalama at No. 2 Napavine, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Centralia High School

No. 5 Adna at No. 1 Onalaska, 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Centralia High School

CLASS 1B

No. 2 Naselle at No. 3 Almira Coulee-Hartline, 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Tumwater High School

No. 4 Entiat at No. 1 Odessa, 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Lions Field (Moses Lake)