High School Sports
Early signing day: South Sound high school football players headed to next level
The NCAA’s early period for high school student-athletes to sign their National Letters of Intent to play Division-I football begins Wednesday, Dec. 16. The South Sound produces blue chip talent year after year and this year is no exception. In fact, the 2021 class will likely go down as Washington’s best ever.
Here are South Sound football players who are signing their NLIs during the early signing period.
PENINSULA
Sean Skladany, LB, Eastern Washington
Read more: ‘Wrecking ball’ Skladany, 3A SSC MVP, leads Peninsula to fourth-straight state tournament appearance | Recruiting profile
EATONVILLE
Caden Jumper, TE, Washington
Read more: Eatonville’s Jumper isn’t a natural quarterback. But he made the move to help the Cruisers and has thrived | Recruiting profile
YELM
Dylan Jemtegaard, OL, Cal
Read more: Yelm lineman Jemtegaard Pac-12 bound | Recruiting profile
TUMWATER
Jacob Schuster, DL, Minnesota
Read more: Tumwater’s Schuster, a disruptive defensive line presence, commits to Minnesota | Schuster is The Olympian’s 2019 All-Area Player of the Year | Recruiting profile
FEDERAL WAY
Ronald Davis, CB, Eastern Washington
LINCOLN
Julien Simon, LB, USC
Read more: With football IQ and talent to match, Lincoln’s Simon keys Abes’ first state semifinal appearance | Simon commits to USC | Recruiting profile
KENNEDY CATHOLIC
Sam Huard, QB, Washington
Junior Alexander, WR, Arizona State
Jabez Tinae, WR, Washington
Read more: Huard is chasing state records | Alexander commits to ASU | The News Tribune’s 2019 All-Area team
BETHEL
Will Latu, LB, Washington
Kekoa Visperas, QB, Eastern Washington
Oge Feo, LB, Sacramento State
Read more: Bethel’s Will Latu the heartbeat of Braves team in 2019 | Latu commits to UW | Kekoa Visperas’ stock rose with a strong offseason | Latu recruiting profile | Visperas recruiting profile | Feo recruiting profile
STEILACOOM
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Chance McDonald, QB, Western Kentucky
D.J. Fryar, LB, Arizona
Read more: Steilacoom’s Emeka Egbuka, nation’s No. 1 receiver, commits to Ohio State | Emeka Egbuka was The News Tribune’s 2019 All-Area Player of the Year | McDonald put up huge numbers for the 2A state runner-up in 2019 | Fryar commits to Arizona
TIMBERLINE
Dwight (DJ) Togiola, DL, Nevada
Lysander Moeolo, OL, Nevada
Did we miss anyone? Email TNT preps coordinator Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com.
Comments