The News Tribune’s 2021 class of Northwest Nuggets – the region’s top football recruits

Eastside Cathoic’s Jaylahn Tuimoloau (33) tackles O’Dea’s Mark Tafia in the second quarter. Eastside Catholic played O’Dea in the WIAA 3A football state championship game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

The News Tribune’s annual presentation of the Northwest Nuggets features the top high school football recruits from the region, who are projected to make big impacts in college, and perhaps eventually the NFL.

The 34th class includes nine seniors from Washington and Oregon. Seven signed their National Letters of Intent during the early NCAA signing period in December, and several have already enrolled, and plan to participate in spring practices. Two are still uncommitted.

The TNT has been producing Northwest Nuggets — the longest-running recruiting package on the West Coast — since 1988, when 24 players were named to the inaugural class. Including the 2021 class, 372 players have been honored, including 240 from Washington, 100 from Oregon, 26 from Idaho, five from Alaska and one from British Columbia.

THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S 2021 CLASS OF NORTHWEST NUGGETS

J.T. TUIMOLOAU

Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, Wash.)

Defensive end, 6-4, 277

Uncommitted

Perhaps the most highly-touted recruit ever from the state of Washington — and at least since Lakes receiver Reggie Williams — Tuimoloau is considered a five-star recruit by 247sports.com, which also ranks him as the No. 1 high school football player in the country in the 2021 class. Holds 24 offers from nearly all of college football’s elite programs, including Ohio State, Alabama, Notre Dame and others. “His stature — you don’t see a baby gorilla walking down that street every day that can chase a football,” said Eastside Catholic coach Dominic Daste. “His tangible things: speed, agility, strength are a plus. What sets him apart is his intelligence.” And the work that goes in behind the scenes. The God-given ability, clearly, is there. But Tuimoloau puts in the time. “People don’t see him waking up before 5 a.m., lifting, running,” Daste said. “Working out after school, coming to practice. He sacrifices a lot to get where he is. … His speed, to have that much weight go that fast is a little scary.” In his junior season, Tuimoloau racked up 11 sacks and 64 tackles for the Crusaders, who won the Class 3A state title, beating O’Dea in the championship game, 20-12. Tuimoloau, who is considering Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon, Washington and USC, said he won’t sign on National Signing Day. He’s more likely to sign a financial aid agreement sometime in late April.

What a recruiting analyst says: “You could make an argument he’s the best recruit to come from the state of Washington since Reggie Williams. … You just don’t get guys that move that well and are that big. I don’t think he’s even hit his physical peak yet.”

Steilacoom’s Emeka Egbuka returns a punt for a touchdown during the first quarter. Steilacoom played Ridgefield in a football game at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Joshua Bessex Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

EMEKA EGBUKA

Steilacoom (Steilacoom, Wash.)

Wide receiver, 6-1, 190

Signed to: Ohio State

The most electric player in the state in 2019, and maybe the best high school receiver ever to come through Washington. Egbuka was on pace to break coveted state records, including the career receiving yards mark, before his senior season was taken away by the pandemic. He won’t be playing in the shortened spring season, as he’s enrolled early at Ohio State in time for spring ball. Egbuka was The News Tribune’s 2019 All-Area player of the year, as well as the state’s Gatorade player of the year. He racked up 1,607 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns on 83 receptions and had 2,240 all-purpose yards and 35 total touchdowns. On defense, he tallied eight interceptions at corner for the Sentinels. “He doesn’t have any weaknesses,” said Steilacoom coach Colby Davies. “All the work he puts in shows out there on the field in the fall. … The one thing I’ve been able to see and appreciate, even though he’s super talented, he doesn’t stop working at developing every single aspect of his game. Every area that was a weakness, it’s a strength now. He’s a sponge with absorbing knowledge.” Egbuka had a knack for making acrobatic, highlight-reel catches in high school. His one-handed grab in the back of the endzone against Tumwater in the Class 2A state championship game made rounds on Twitter and Instagram. Picked Ohio State over offers from UW, Clemson, Oklahoma, Alabama and others.

What a recruiting analyst says: “He’s the best skill position player this state has produced in 20 years. … If you’re being mentioned in the Reggie Williams conversation, that says everything you need to know. If he wanted to play safety, he could be a first-round draft pick. Immediate impact guy. Even at Ohio State, I just don’t see a way he’s not on the field next year.”

Kennedy Catholic’s Sam Huard (7) throws a pass during the first quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Bethel in a high school football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

SAM HUARD

Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Wash.)

Quarterback, 6-2, 190

Signed to: Washington

There was never much doubt Huard was going to sign with Washington. His dad, Damon, played quarterback for the Huskies. His uncle, Brock, now a college football analyst for FOX, also played QB for Washington. Could Sam be the best Huard of the bunch? That remains to be seen, but stats paint a pretty picture. He’s on track to become the state’s all-time leading career passing yards leader this year, even with a shortened spring season in Washington due to the coronavirus pandemic. Through three seasons, Huard has racked up 11,745 yards through the air and 132 touchdowns. In his junior season, he threw for 4,168 yards and 56 touchdowns — both top marks in the state across all classifications. He averaged 347.3 yards per game through the air. “More than anything, what really separates him, he has an unbelievable ability to stay in the pocket and make all the throws without any fear,” said Kennedy Catholic coach Sheldon Cross. “He’ll stare down the barrel of defensive linemen, blitzers, pressure, whatever it is. He keeps his eyes downfield better than any quarterback in the country.” He also has an elite understanding of how to scheme and pick apart defenses. “He has a great understanding of the game of football, where the defense is vulnerable,” Cross said. “You think it’s just easy. Those things are not easy. He’s great at that.” Considered a five-star recruit and the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the country, Huard picked Washington over offers from USC and others.

What a recruiting analyst says: “You could make a case that Sam is the best quarterback the state has produced. … He’s just a competitor. Don’t mistake his great attitude and constantly happy personality for a guy who doesn’t want to carve your heart out with a spoon. He’s a total competitor. You watch his throws, he just throws such a pretty football. It’s like watching Ken Griffey, Jr. swing.”

Ellen M. Banner The Seattle Times

OWEN PRENTICE

O’Dea (Seattle, Wash.)

Offensive guard, 6-3, 295

Signed to: Washington

Prentice, who comes from a rugby background, started every season since his freshman year for longtime O’Dea coach Monte Kohler. The UW signee played right guard for the Irish and projects as a guard for the Huskies, as well. Prentice is a dominant run blocker and was a key fixture on O’Dea’s 2019 team, which reached the Class 3A state championship game. “He’s big, strong and he’s smart,” Kohler said. “He’s extremely talented. He loves to play. He’s got a little nasty in him when he plays. He loves to finish. He played a lot of rugby growing up, so he’s extremely athletic.” Kohler also praised his football IQ. “He knows what he’s doing, knows what everyone next to him is doing and knows how to adjust offensively. … It’s pretty special for a freshman to come in and do what he did. He just got better, better and better. He’s one of the best we’ve ever had.” Prentice picked UW over offers from LSU, Stanford, USC and others.

What a recruiting analyst says: “I think he’s just nasty. A true interior lineman. We live in a time when everyone wants the big tackles, but you’re seeing more and more guards go in the first round. … He should be a four-year starter. A nasty, road-grading offensive lineman who will knock your head off. He just bulldozes people.”

Lincoln’s Julien Simon stiff-arms Eastside Catholic’s Everette Isaac during the first quarter. Lincoln played Eastside Catholic in the 3A football semifinal game at Sammamish High School in Bellevue, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

JULIEN SIMON

Lincoln (Tacoma, Wash.)

Outside linebacker, 6-2, 221

Signed to: USC

Simon was a jack of all trades in his three seasons with Lincoln High School, but don’t call him a master of none. Everywhere Lincoln coach Masaki Matsumoto put him on the field, Simon dominated. For the Abes, he played linebacker and safety, as well as running back and receiver on offense. He projects as a speedy linebacker at the next level, who can stop the run game and also drop into coverage. He was the heart and soul of a Lincoln team that was the first Tacoma public school to reach the state tournament semifinals since a Marcus Trufant-led Wilson High in 1998. In his junior year, he had 55 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, three QB hurries, four interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and a fumble recovery. On offense, Simon caught 83 passes for 1,033 yards and 21 touchdowns. He had 1,474 all-purpose yards. “He’s the best overall player I’ve coached,” said Masaki Matsumoto, who also coached former Stanford running back Tyler Gaffney in California. “(Gaffney) only played one way. He was an amazing running back. But (Simon) is probably the best overall player.” He picked USC over offers from UW, Oregon, Texas, Stanford and others.

What a recruiting analyst says: “I think when he finally settles into one position, he should be a really good college player. … When he gets the chance to flourish at one position, I think you’ll see what a special talent he is. I’ve long felt he’s a linebacker. He’s got great ball skills.”

TY TOMLIN Courtesy

KEITH BROWN

Lebanon (Lebanon, Ore.)

Inside linebacker, 6-1, 220

Signed to: Oregon

Brown had chances to move to a bigger town and play for a bigger school in his high school career. But Lebanon coach Ty Tomlin assured him big-time college football programs would find him if he was good enough. That prediction bore out for the Oregon signee, who picked the Ducks over offers from USC, Utah, UW and others. And Tomlin thinks Brown, who is just 17 years old, is just scratching the surface of his potential. “There’s just so much upside for him right now,” Tomlin said. “He started figuring it out toward the end of his junior year. You could see the demeanor shift: ‘I’m a guy.’ He knew he was good but now he really believes it. He’s strong, fast, physical.” On offense as a junior, Brown carried 88 times for 904 yards, averaging 10.27 yards per carry. But he projects as a linebacker in college. On defense as a junior, Brown had 63 tackles in nine games for Lebanon.

What a recruiting analyst says: “I like him a lot. Sometimes the best football players in Oregon have been from smaller ranks. There’s a reason he had national attention. He’s coming into his own as a linebacker. He’s aggressive, physical, can play inside or outside. I think he’ll settle in as an outside backer.”

BROOKE HERBERT The Oregonian/OregonLive

NATHAN RAWLINS-KIBONGE

Jefferson (Portland, Ore.)

Defensive end, 6-7, 240

Signed to: Oklahoma

A one-time Washington State basketball commit, Rawlins-Kibonge only played one high school football season, during his junior year (the pandemic wiped away Oregon’s fall football season). He made it count. Per MaxPreps, he had 74 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and five sacks for the Democrats. His freakish athleticism was enough to grab the attention of college football scouts. To them, the upside outweighed any potential downsides of inexperience. Rawlins-Kibonge’s recruitment heated up quickly after his junior season. He eventually chose Oklahoma. Just how rare is it for a player with only one year of high school football tape to land a scholarship at one of the nation’s top football programs? “It’s very rare,” said Jefferson coach Houston Lillard, older brother of Portland Trail Blazers’ star Damian Lillard. “You don’t really hear of a kid playing one football season his whole life and then going to a top-ten university in the nation. But he has a rare set of athletic tools. … He’s 6-7. He’s really big, really athletic. His speed stands out. Usually guys his size, they’re not as fast. He’s really fast, strong. Once he gets his comfort for football, his awareness will really rise.” Rawlins-Kibonge chose Oklahoma over offers from UW, USC, Stanford and others.

What a recruiting analyst says: “Upside, upside, upside. Coaches are just drooling over his potential. He had a pretty solid junior year, flashed natural athleticism. 6-foot-7 will take you a lot further as a defensive end than as a power forward (in basketball).”

Mt. Si starting quarterback Clay Millen poses for a portrait after practice at Mt. Si High School, Seattle, on Sept. 23, 2019. Clay, a junior, comes from a family of quarterbacks. His older brother Cale, who used to be quarterback for the same high school, was picked up by University of Oregon. Both brothers are son of former NFL quarterback Hugh Millen, who played at University of Washington and for several NFL teams. Andy Bao The Seattle Times

CLAY MILLEN

Mount Si (Snoqualmie, Wash.)

Quarterback, 6-3, 188

Uncommitted

Circumstances and the pandemic created might-have-beens for Millen, who as of now, only has one high school football season under his belt as a starting quarterback. The son of former UW and NFL quarterback Hugh Millen — who now serves as a radio analyst for 950 KJR — Clay Millen sat behind his older brother, Cale, for the first two years of his high school career. He would’ve been at least a three-year starter for most schools across the state, or possibly even a four-year starter. In his junior season, he threw for 2,974 yards, 33 touchdowns and just one interception, leading Mount Si to the Class 4A state tournament semifinals with a 46-21 win over Chiawana and a 24-22 win over Lake Stevens in the quarterfinals, against a Vikings team that had been ranked No. 1 in the AP poll most of the year. “He’s just under 6-4, has big hands, long legs,” said Mount Si coach Charlie Kinnune. “He’s strong. He’s got the physical skills and the mental skills. He doesn’t get flustered. He actually becomes more determined in tough situations. … He gives confidence to the people around him, including his coaches.” His dad, who’s on the Mount Si coaching staff, calls him a “voracious audible-izer.” Millen was originally committed to Arizona, but re-opened his commitment after Wildcats’ coach Kevin Sumlin was fired. Still talking with several schools, including Colorado.

What a recruiting analyst says: “He’s a guy that, his entire recruitment would have blown up this spring, especially with coaches getting to see him throw. He’s another guy who’s a victim of circumstance. He just didn’t have a lot of opportunities to throw for coaches.”

Kennedy Catholic’s Junior Alexander runs after a catch for a touchdown in the second quarter. Kennedy Catholic played Enumclaw in a football game at the Enumclaw Expo Center in Enumclaw, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

JUNIOR ALEXANDER

Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Wash.)

Wide receiver, 6-3, 189

Signed to: Arizona State

Alexander emerged as quarterback Sam Huard’s top threat on a team full of explosive playmakers in his junior season, hauling in 67 catches for 1,328 yards and 24 touchdowns. He averaged 19.8 yards per catch and had a penchant for not only catching the deep ball, but fighting through traffic through the middle of the field and catching contested balls. “He’s unbelievable at ball control, body control,” said Kennedy Catholic coach Sheldon Cross. “His football IQ is extremely high. He understands what beats what. He has a fearlessness to make those catches over the middle. He’s competitive and confident. He wants the ball in those critical downs and distances.” Alexander picked Arizona State over offers from UW, Oregon and others.

What a recruiting analyst says: “To me, after Emeka, he had the best receiver year in the Northwest as a junior. … Good hands, body control. He’s not a blazer, but he gets open and gets separation. He’s a great goal-line threat, he catches everything. He’s impossible to press. … He has this craftiness that allows him to constantly get open.”