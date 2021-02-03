High School Sports
In-state football signings: Where are 2021 recruits from Washington headed?
2021 WASHINGTON IN-STATE FOOTBALL SIGNEES
Below is a list of high school football players in Washington from the 2021 class who signed with national FBS and FCS schools, and regional NCAA Division II, NAIA and junior college programs during December’s early period and February’s regular period.
The list also includes Ivy League and military school commits, as well as some former prep football players from the state who are transferring from junior colleges.
Note: Players who are walking on, or intend to play at the Division III level — which does not award athletic scholarships — are not included.
Archbishop Murphy — Josh McCarron, Virginia
Ballard — Nowlin Ewaliko, San Diego State
Bellevue — Matulino Masunu, Central Washington
Bethel — One Feo, Sacramento State; Will Latu, Washington; Kekoa Visperas, Eastern Washington
Camas — Jacques Badolato-Birdsell, Nevada
Cheney — Ben McGourin, Montana
Chiawana — Cameron Breier, Air Force
Eatonville — Caden Jumper, Washington
Federal Way — Ronald Davis, Eastern Washington
Hazen — Chad Vidican, Eastern Washington
Inglemoor — Quentin Moore, Washington (from Independence CC)
Kamiakin — Tuna Altahir, Eastern Washington; Woodley Downard, Eastern Washington; Messiah Jones, Eastern Washington
Kennedy Catholic — Junior Alexander, Arizona State; Sam Huard, Washington; Jabez Tinae, Washington
La Salle — Ryan Kershaw, Washington State
Lake Stevens — Max Moenoa, Central Washington
Lincoln of Tacoma — Julien Simon, USC
Mount Si — Andrew Edson, Washington State
Mount Spokane — Kingston Grey, Central Washington
Mountain View — Jude Mullette, Central Washington
Newport of Bellevue — Jackson Slater, Sacramento State
North Creek — Koli Faaiu, Utah
O’Dea — Antwan Brown, Air Force; Quinn Carolan, Northern Arizona; Hayden McDonald, Columbia; Owen Prentice, Washington
Pasco — Des Licon, Eastern Washington
Peninsula — Sean Skladany, Eastern Washington
Puyallup — Sermon Wilson, Central Washington
Rainier Beach — Frankco Gratton, Fresno State
Richland — Ben Fewel, Georgetown
Ridgefield — Bailey Meek, Army
River Ridge — Dontae Owens, Georgetown
Renton — Siaosi Finau, Washington
Seattle Prep — Kendin Alexander, Air Force; Jared Roznos, Air Force; Jake Sype, Colorado School of Mines
Sehome — Tim Malo, Brown
Skyline — Daniel Buxton, Central Washington
Stanwood — Bryan Henderson, Central Washington
Steilacoom — Logan Brady, Central Washington; Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State; D.J. Fryar, Arizona; Tre Horner, Air Force; Chance McDonald, Western Kentucky
Timberline — Lysander Moeolo, Nevada; Dwight Togiola, Nevada
Tumwater — Jacob Schuster, Minnesota
Yelm — Dylan Jemtegaard, California
