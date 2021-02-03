In-state football signings: Where are 2021 recruits from Washington headed?

2021 WASHINGTON IN-STATE FOOTBALL SIGNEES

Below is a list of high school football players in Washington from the 2021 class who signed with national FBS and FCS schools, and regional NCAA Division II, NAIA and junior college programs during December’s early period and February’s regular period.

The list also includes Ivy League and military school commits, as well as some former prep football players from the state who are transferring from junior colleges.

Note: Players who are walking on, or intend to play at the Division III level — which does not award athletic scholarships — are not included.

Please report additional known signings or corrections to jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or lsmith@thenewstribune.com. The list will be updated throughout National Signing Day.

Archbishop Murphy — Josh McCarron, Virginia

Ballard — Nowlin Ewaliko, San Diego State

Bellevue — Matulino Masunu, Central Washington

Bethel — One Feo, Sacramento State; Will Latu, Washington; Kekoa Visperas, Eastern Washington

Camas — Jacques Badolato-Birdsell, Nevada

Cheney — Ben McGourin, Montana

Chiawana — Cameron Breier, Air Force

Eatonville — Caden Jumper, Washington

Federal Way — Ronald Davis, Eastern Washington

Hazen — Chad Vidican, Eastern Washington

Inglemoor — Quentin Moore, Washington (from Independence CC)

Kamiakin — Tuna Altahir, Eastern Washington; Woodley Downard, Eastern Washington; Messiah Jones, Eastern Washington

Kennedy Catholic — Junior Alexander, Arizona State; Sam Huard, Washington; Jabez Tinae, Washington

La Salle — Ryan Kershaw, Washington State

Lake Stevens — Max Moenoa, Central Washington

Lincoln of Tacoma — Julien Simon, USC

Mount Si — Andrew Edson, Washington State

Mount Spokane — Kingston Grey, Central Washington

Mountain View — Jude Mullette, Central Washington

Newport of Bellevue — Jackson Slater, Sacramento State

North Creek — Koli Faaiu, Utah

O’Dea — Antwan Brown, Air Force; Quinn Carolan, Northern Arizona; Hayden McDonald, Columbia; Owen Prentice, Washington

Pasco — Des Licon, Eastern Washington

Peninsula — Sean Skladany, Eastern Washington

Puyallup — Sermon Wilson, Central Washington

Rainier Beach — Frankco Gratton, Fresno State

Richland — Ben Fewel, Georgetown

Ridgefield — Bailey Meek, Army

River Ridge — Dontae Owens, Georgetown

Renton — Siaosi Finau, Washington

Seattle Prep — Kendin Alexander, Air Force; Jared Roznos, Air Force; Jake Sype, Colorado School of Mines

Sehome — Tim Malo, Brown

Skyline — Daniel Buxton, Central Washington

Stanwood — Bryan Henderson, Central Washington

Steilacoom — Logan Brady, Central Washington; Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State; D.J. Fryar, Arizona; Tre Horner, Air Force; Chance McDonald, Western Kentucky

Timberline — Lysander Moeolo, Nevada; Dwight Togiola, Nevada

Tumwater — Jacob Schuster, Minnesota

Yelm — Dylan Jemtegaard, California