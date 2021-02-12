Updates: Snow cancellations for high school football, sports in South Sound on Friday

After waiting for so long, many high school football teams in the South Sound will have to wait just a little bit longer.

On Friday morning, some school districts in the area began announcing cancellations of extra-curricular activities on Friday because of the ice and snow. It includes high school sports practices and for football teams, their first taste of live in-game action against opponents since 2019, albeit in a scrimmage capacity.

Here’s what we know about who’s still playing and who has cancelled games and practices.

PUYALLUP SCHOOL DISTRICT

All in-person athletic activites are cancelled. That includes practices for all traditional fall sports, as well as the jamboree football games that were scheduled tonight: Bethel at Rogers and Graham-Kapowsin at Emerald Ridge.

TACOMA SCHOOL DISTRICT

A decision will be made later this morning.

PENINSULA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Gig Harbor’s home exhibiton game against Curtis at Roy Anderson Field, originally scheduled for 5 p.m., has been moved up to 3 p.m. The districts athletic directors have advised coaches that student-athletes for all sports need to be sent home before dark, i.e. 5 p.m.

SUMNER-BONNEY LAKE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Sumner’s home exhibition football game against Peninsula has been moved from its original 5 p.m. time slot to 3 p.m. at Sunset Chev Stadium. Bonney Lake will follow, with a game against Stadium at 4:30 p.m.

BETHEL SCHOOL DISTRICT

All Bethel School District activities are cancelled today.

Both of the district’s high school football exhibition games (Bethel at Rogers and Graham-Kapowsin at Emerald Ridge) were scheduled to be played at Puyallup School District sites. The Puyallup School District has cancelled all athletics for Friday night.

NORTH THURSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS

School was cancelled for Friday and with it, all athletics and activites were also cancelled. This includes Capital’s football exhibition game against North Thurston.

OLYMPIA SCHOOL DISTRICT

All athletics have been cancelled on Friday, including River Ridge’s exhibition football game at Olympia High School.

PRIVATE

Bellarmine Prep cancelled its home exhibition game against Puyallup on Friday night.

This story will be updated.