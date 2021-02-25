High School Sports
Statewide high school football scores, Week 2
STATEWIDE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
WEEK 2
Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Note: Weekly scheduling subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If we have missed a game that is being played this week, or have a game listed that has been rescheduled or canceled, email us at preps@thenewstribune.com.
PREVIOUS SCORES
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (Feb. 25)
SOUTH SOUND
4A SPSL
Sumner vs. Emerald Ridge
Bethel vs. Peninsula
AROUND THE STATE
Mary Walker vs. Curlew, 2 p.m.
Odessa vs. Tekoa-Rosalia, 2 p.m.
Saint John-Endicott-LaCrosee vs. Wilbur-Creston, 6 p.m.
Selkirk vs. Cusick, 5 p.m.
Wellpinit vs. Pomeroy, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (Feb. 26)
SOUTH SOUND
3A PCL
Lincoln vs. Mount Tahoma
Wilson vs. Bonney Lake
3A SSC
Capital vs. North Thurston
Timberline vs. Olympia
Yelm vs. River Ridge
2A SPSL
Fife vs. White River
1A Nisqually
Bellevue Christian vs. Life Christian
2B Pacific
Chief Leschi vs. Morton-White Pass
Nonleague
Spanaway Lake vs. Clover Park
AROUND THE STATE
Bellingham vs. Lynden Christian
Blaine vs. Mount Baker
Central Kitsap vs. South Kitsap, 6:30 p.m.
Colfax vs. Liberty of Spangle
Connell vs. Kiona-Benton, 6 p.m.
Chiawana vs. Hanford
Crescent vs. Clallam Bay, 1 p.m.
Davenport vs. Asotin
Ellensburg vs. Selah
Elma vs. Montesano
Granite Falls vs. Sultan
Heritage vs. Battle Ground
Ilwaco vs. North Beach
Kennewick vs. Pasco
Klahowya vs. North Mason, 6:30 p.m.
La Salle vs. Zillah
Liberty Christian vs. DeSales
Lynden vs. Ferndale
Mark Morris vs. Washougal
Mountain View vs. Kelso
Olympic vs. Bainbridge, 6 p.m.
Pateros vs. Almira-Coulee-Hartline
Prairie vs. Evergreen of Vancouver
Prosser vs. East Valley of Yakima
R.A. Long vs. Columbia River
Richland vs. Kamiakin
Sedro-Woolley vs. Burlington-Edison
Seton Catholic vs. Castle Rock
Sehome vs. Oak Harbor
Shelton vs. Bremerton, 1 p.m.
South Kitsap JV vs. Kingston, 6 p.m.
South Whidbey vs. Cedar Park Christian
Squalicum vs. Mount Vernon
Tenino vs. Hoquiam
Toppenish vs. Naches Valley
Toutle Lake vs. Stevenson
Union vs. Camas
Wahkiakum vs. Raymond-South Bend
Walla Walla vs. Southridge
Wapato vs. College Place
Yakama Nation Trival vs. Touchet, 3 p.m.
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (Feb. 27)
SOUTH SOUND
2A SPSL
Enumclaw vs. Steilacoom, 2 p.m.
2A EvCo
Aberdeen vs. Tumwater, 6 p.m.
Black Hills vs. W.F. West
Centralia vs. Rochester, 6 p.m.
1A Nisqually
Vashon Island vs. Cascade Christian
1B SeaTac
Evergreen Lutheran vs. Quilcene, 1 p.m.
Rainier Christian vs. Tacoma Baptist, 3 p.m.
Nonleague
Lakes vs. Puyallup, noon
AROUND THE STATE
Anacortes vs. King’s, 2 p.m.
Chimacum-Port Townsend vs. Port Angeles, 3 p.m.
Cle Elum-Roslyn vs. White Swan, 1 p.m.
Columbia of Burbank vs. Tri-Cities Prep
Columbia of White Salmon vs. Fort Vancouver, 1 p.m.
Eisenhower vs. Davis, 2 p.m.
Ferris vs. Central Valley1, 1 p.m.
Gonzaga Prep vs. Mount Spokane, 4 p.m.
Highland vs. Dayton-Waitsburg, 2 p.m.
Kalama vs. Adna, 1 p.m.
Kettle Falls vs. Reardan, 1 p.m.
La Center vs. Goldendale
Lake Roosevelt vs. Quincy, 3 p.m.
Lewis and Clark vs. Mead, 1 p.m.
Mabton vs. River View, 4 p.m.
Manson vs. Wahluke, 3 p.m.
Naselle vs. Ocosta, 5 p.m.
Nooksack Valley vs. Meridian
North Central vs. Clarkston, 1 p.m.
Othello vs. Pullman, 1 p.m.
Pe Ell-Willapa Valley vs. Forks, 2 p.m.
Rainier vs. Napavine
Rogers of Spokane vs. West Valley of Spokane, 1 p.m.
Sequim vs. North Kitsap, 1 p.m.
Shadle Park vs. East Valley of Spokane, 1 p.m.
Toledo vs. Onalaska, 10 a.m.
University vs. Cheney, 1 p.m.
Woodland vs. Hockinson, 1 p.m.
