High School Sports
Statewide high school football scores, Week 3
STATEWIDE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
WEEK 3
Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Note: Weekly scheduling subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If we have missed a game that is being played this week, or have a game listed that has been rescheduled or canceled, email us at preps@thenewstribune.com.
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (March 4)
SOUTH SOUND
4A SPSL
Bethel vs. Graham-Kapowsin, 7:30 p.m.
3A PCL
Mount Tahoma vs. Spanaway Lake
AROUND THE STATE
Pateros vs. Entiat
Seton Catholic vs. Tenino
White Swan vs. Highland
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (March 5)
SOUTH SOUND
4A SPSL
Emerald Ridge vs. Curtis
Puyallup vs. Sumner
3A PCL
Bonney Lake vs. Lincoln
3A SSC
Capital vs. Yelm
North Thurston vs. Olympia
2A SPSL
Fife vs. Washington
Steilacoom vs. White River
1A Nisqually
Life Christian vs. Vashon Island
1B SeaTac
Evergreen Lutheran vs. Muckleshoot Tribal
AROUND THE STATE
Asotin vs. Colfax
Bainbridge vs. North Kitsap, 6 p.m.
Bellingham vs. Blaine
Brewster vs. Manson, 6 p.m.
Castle Rock vs. Montesano
Cheney vs. Mount Spokane
Chiawana vs. Pasco
College Place vs. Connell
DeSales vs. Touchet, 3 p.m.
Eisenhower vs. Davis
Evergreen of Vancouver vs. Heritage
Ferris vs. University
Hermiston vs. Hanford
Kamiakin vs. Walla Walla
Kiona-Benton vs. La Salle
Lake Roosevelt vs. Tonasket
Lakeside of Seattle vs. Ingraham
Lewis and Clark vs. Gonzaga Prep
Lynden vs. Squalicum
Lynden Christian vs. Meridian
Mead vs. Central Valley
Morton-White Pass vs. Toutle Lake
Mount Baker vs. Bishop Blanchet
Mount Vernon vs. Sedro-Woolley
Mountain View vs. Union
Naches Valley vs. Wapato
Napavine vs. Forks
Nooksack Valley vs. Anacortes
O’Dea vs. Eastside Catholic
Oak Harbor vs. Burlington-Edison
Olympic vs. Central Kitsap, 6 p.m.
Port Angeles vs. Bremerton, 6 p.m.
R.A. Long vs. Woodland
Rainier vs. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley
Raymond-South Bend vs. North Beach
Richland vs. Kennewick
Shadle Park vs. Rogers of Spokane, 5 p.m.
Shelton vs. Klahowya
South Kitsap vs. Sequim, 6 p.m.
Southridge vs. Selah
Stevenson vs. Wahkiakum
Taholah vs. Ilwaco
Toledo vs. Kalama
Tri-Cities Prep vs. Dayton-Waitsburg
Waterville-Mansfield vs. Bridgeport
West Valley of Spokane vs. Othello
West Valley of Yakima vs. Sunnyside
Wishkah Valley vs. Clallam Bay, 6 p.m.
Zillah vs. Toppenish
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (March 6)
SOUTH SOUND
2A SPSL
Clover Park vs. Eatonville, 1 p.m.
2A EvCo
Rochester vs. Aberdeen
1A Nisqually
Cascade Christian vs. Bellevue Christian, 3 p.m.
1B SeaTac
Tacoma Baptist vs. Quilcene, 1 p.m.
Nonleague
Franklin Pierce vs. Lakes, 1 p.m.
Tumwater vs. Prosser, 1:30 p.m.
AROUND THE STATE
Archbishop Murphy vs. Lake Stevens
Columbia of Burbank vs. River View, 4 p.m.
East Valley of Spokane vs. Clarkston, 1 p.m.
Ferndale vs. Sehome
Fort Vancouver vs. Goldendale
Glacier Peak vs. Marysville-Pilchuck
Granger vs. Mabton, 1 p.m.
Hockinson vs. Columbia River, 1 p.m.
Liberty Bell vs. Almira-Coulee-Hartline, 6 p.m.
Marysville-Getchell vs. Lakewood
Medical Lake vs. Colville, 1 p.m.
Monroe vs. Arlington, 1 p.m.
Montesano vs. La Center, 1 p.m.
Newport vs. Riverside
Pullman vs. North Central
Reardan vs. Davenport, 1 p.m.
Stanwood vs. Jackson, 1 p.m.
Sunnyside Christian vs. Yakama Nation Tribal, 4 p.m.
West Seattle vs. Cleveland, 5 p.m.
