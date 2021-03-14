These former Washington high school basketball stars are on men’s NCAA Tournament rosters

West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (11) shoots while defended by Texas Tech guard Micah Peavy (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten) AP

There are 15 players with ties to Washington who play for Division I men’s basketball programs that have qualified for the NCAA Tournament, which begins Thursday.

Here’s who they are:

COLORADO

Will Loughlin

Forward, 6-10, 250, soph.

High school: Seattle Prep

Averaging 1.5 minutes per game in two games played.

EASTERN WASHINGTON

Eastern Washington guard Jacob Groves looks to pass the ball as Montana State forward Borja Fernandez (23) defends during an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Big Sky men’s tournament in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Eastern Washington won 65-55. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger) Otto Kitsinger AP

Jacob Groves

Guard, 6-7, 185, soph.

High school: Shadle Park

Averaging 21.2 minutes, 8.7 points, 4 rebounds per game in 23 games played.

Eastern Washington forward Tanner Groves shoots over Arizona forward Ira Lee (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona won 70-67. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Rick Scuteri AP

Tanner Groves

Forward, 6-9, 235, R-jr.

High school: Shadle Park

Averaging 26.7 minutes, a team-high 16.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1 block per game in 23 games played.

Eastern Washington guard Casson Rouse shoots over Arizona center Christian Koloko (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Rick Scuteri AP

Casson Rouse

Guard, 6-2, 180, R-soph.

High school: Timberline

Averaging 13.3 minutes, 2.9 points, 1.1 rebounds per game in 18 games played.

Jordan Veening

Forward, 6-6, 205, R-soph.

High school: Nooksack Valley

Averaging 3 minutes per game in four games played.

Steele Venters

Guard, 6-7, 175, R-fr.

High school: Ellensburg

Averaging 10.1 minutes, 3.8 points, 1.4 rebounds per game in 16 games played.

GONZAGA

Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert, front, shoots in front of Santa Clara forward Josip Vrankic during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spokane, Wash., Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Young Kwak AP

Corey Kispert

Forward, 6-7, 220, sr.

High school: King’s

Averaging a team-high 31.1 minutes and 19.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists per game in 26 games played.

Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) dunks against Pepperdine forward Jan Zidek, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan 30, 2021, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Ashley Landis AP

Anton Watson

Forward, 6-8, 225, soph.

High school: Gonzaga Prep

Averaging 19.5 minutes. 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.1 steals in 26 games played.

GRAND CANYON

Liam Lloyd

Guard, 6-5, 190, fr.

High school: Gonzaga Prep

Averaging 9 minutes, 2.7 points, 1.3 assists per game in 12 games played.

HOUSTON

Houston guard Cameron Tyson (5) and Tulane guard Jaylen Forbes (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman) Tyler Kaufman AP

Cameron Tyson

Guard, 6-2, 190, R-soph.

High school: Bothell

Previous school: Idaho

Averaging 10.5 minutes, 6.9 points, 1 rebound in 16 games played.

MISSOURI

Ed Chang

Forward, 6-8, 215, jr.

High school: Garfield

Previous schools: San Diego State, Salt Lake CC

Has not played in 2020-21 season.

Ferron Flavors Jr.

Guard, 6-3, 190, graduate student

High school: Federal Way

Previous school: Cal Baptist

Averaging 12.5 minutes, 3.6 points per game in 22 games played.

UC SANTA BARBARA

UC Santa Barbara’s Jaquori McLaughlin (3) keeps possession of the ball from UC Irvine’s Jeron Artest (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Big West Conference men’s tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill) Ronda Churchill AP

JaQuori McLaughlin

Guard, 6-4, 190, sr.

High school: Peninsula

Previous school: Oregon State

Averaging a team-high 32 minutes, 16.2 points and 5.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds per game in 25 games played.

UTAH STATE

Alphonso Anderson

Forward, 6-6, 220

High schools: Wilson, Garfield

Previous school: North Idaho College

Averaging 16.2 minutes, 6.8 points, 2.7 rebounds per game in 28 games played.

WEST VIRGINIA

West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr., center, collides with Oklahoma forward Brady Manek (35) as he goes to the basket in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Norman, Okla. Manek was called for a foul on the play. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki AP

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Forward, 6-7, 215, jr.

High school: Wilson

Averaging 25.4 minutes, 7.7 points, 4 rebounds, 1.1 assists per game in 27 games played.