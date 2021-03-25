STATEWIDE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

WEEK 6

Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Note: Weekly scheduling subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If we have missed a game that is being played this week, or have a game listed that has been rescheduled or canceled, email us at preps@thenewstribune.com.

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE (March 24)

SOUTH SOUND

4A SPSL

Gig Harbor 6, Bethel 0, Final

Graham-Kapowsin 34, Sumner 14, Final

Peninsula 49, Bellarmine Prep 8, Final

Puyallup 48, Emerald Ridge 14, Final

3A PCL

Spanaway Lake 35, Lakes 7, Final

2A SPSL

Steilacoom 47, Orting 14, Final

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (March 25)

AROUND THE STATE

Columbia of Burbank vs. Dayton-Waitsburg

Evergreen of Seattle vs. Lindbergh

Granger vs. White Swan

Hermiston vs. Chiawana

Cle Elum-Roslyn 45, Highland 10, Final

Kamiakin 61, Pasco 18, Final

Kennewick vs. Southridge

Kittitas-Thorp vs. River View

Richland vs. Hanford

Tri-Cities Prep vs. Mabton

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (March 26)

SOUTH SOUND

4A/3A NPSL

Auburn Riverside vs. Kentlake

Decatur vs. Tahoma

Mount Rainier vs. Todd Beamer

Thomas Jefferson vs. Auburn Mountainview

3A PCL

Lincoln vs. Wilson

Stadium vs. Mount Tahoma

2A SPSL

Clover Park vs. Fife

Franklin Pierce vs. Stileacoom

Washington vs. White River

Nonleague

Life Christian vs. Sultan

AROUND THE STATE

Archbishop Murphy vs. Lakewood

Brewster vs. Oroville

Bridgeport vs. Entiat

Cedarcrest vs. Everett, 6 p.m.

Central Valley vs. Lewis and Clark

Cheney vs. Mead, 7:30 p.m.

Chief Sealth vs. Lakeside of Seattle

Clarkston vs. West Valley of Spokane

Columbia River vs. Washougal

Davenport vs. Kettle Falls

Davis vs. Eisenhower

Eastside Catholic vs. Seattle Prep

Ephrata vs. Eastmont

Franklin vs. West Seattle

Garfield vs. Ballard, 8 p.m.

Gonzaga Prep vs. Ferris

Inglemoor vs. Bothell

Ingraham vs. Roosevelt

Jackson vs. Mariner, 6 p.m.

Kamiak vs. Stanwood

King’s vs. Cedar Park Christian

La Center vs. Fort Vancouver

Lake Stevens vs. Marysville-Pilchuck

Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls vs. Colville

Lind-Ritzville-Sprague vs. Asotin, 6 p.m.

Manson vs. Tonasket

Mercer Island vs. Sammamish

Monroe vs. Glacier Peak

Mount Spokane vs. University

North Central vs. Othello

O’Dea vs. Rainier Beach

Okanogan vs. Lake Roosevelt

Pullman vs. Shadle Park, 5 p.m.

Quincy vs. Chelan

Rogers of Spokane vs. East Valley of Spokane

South Whidbey vs. Granite Falls

Sunnyside vs. West Valley of Yakima

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (March 27)

SOUTH SOUND

4A/3A NPSL

Auburn vs. Kent-Meridian, 1 p.m.

Kentridge vs. Federal Way, 1 p.m.

Kentwood vs. Kennedy Catholic, noon

2A SPSL

Enumclaw vs. Eatonville, 1 p.m.

AROUND THE STATE

Evergreen of Vancouver vs. Union, noon

La Salle vs. Zillah

Liberty Bell vs. Waterville-Mansfield, 3 p.m.

Mountain View vs. Skyview, 4 p.m.

Nathan Hale vs. Cleveland, 3 p.m.

North Creek vs. Woodinville, 6 p.m.