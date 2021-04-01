High School Sports
Statewide high school football scores, Week 7
STATEWIDE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
WEEK 7
Live high school football scores from the South Sound and beyond. Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Note: Weekly scheduling subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If we have missed a game that is being played this week, or have a game listed that has been rescheduled or canceled, email us at preps@thenewstribune.com.
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE (March 30)
AROUND THE STATE
Dayton-Waitsburg 40, White Swan 12, Final
Tri-Cities Prep 41, Highland 0, Final
Columbia of Burbank 28, Cle Elum-Roslyn 14, Final
River View 28, Granger 6, Final
Kamiakin 20, Kennewick 19, Final
Pasco 19, Southridge 3, Final
Chiawana 24, Richland 6, Final
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (April 1)
SOUTH SOUND
4A/3A NPSL
Auburn Mountainview vs. Kent-Meridian
Kentlake vs. Auburn
AROUND THE STATE
Almira-Coulee-Hartline vs. Soap Lake
Ballard vs. Eastside Catholic
Colville vs. Deer Park
Lake Stevens vs. Glacier Peak
Lakewood vs. Cedarcrest
Lewis and Clark vs. Ferris
Liberty Bell vs. Bridgeport
Marysville-Getchell vs. Archbishop Murphy
Asotin 27, Northwest Christian of Colbert 0, Final
Riverside vs. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls
Seattle Prep vs. Rainier Beach
Snohomish vs. Monroe
Stanwood vs. Marysville-Pilchuck
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (April 2)
SOUTH SOUND
4A/3A NPSL
Auburn Riverside vs. Kentwood
Thomas Jefferson vs. Decatur
2A SPSL
Franklin Pierce vs. Washington
Orting vs. Clover Park
Steilacoom vs. Fife
White River vs. Enumclaw
AROUND THE STATE
Bellevue vs. Mercer Island
Bothell vs. Woodinville
Central Valley vs. University
Chelan vs. Cashmere
Clarkston vs. Pullman
Davis vs. Sunnyside
East Valley of Spokane vs. West Valley of Spokane
Eastmont vs. Wenatchee
Franklin vs. Lincoln of Seattle
Heritage vs. Mountain View, 3 p.m.
Ingraham vs. Roosevelt
Kelso vs. Evergreen of Vancouver
Lake Roosevelt vs. Brewster
Lakeside of Seattle vs. Cleveland, 5 p.m.
Mead vs. Mount Spokane
North Central vs. Shadle Park, 4:30 p.m.
Oroville vs. Manson
Rogers of Spokane vs. Othello
Sammamish vs. Evergreen of Seattle
Skyline vs. Issaquah
Tonasket vs. Okanogan
West Seattle vs. Nathan Hale
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (April 3)
SOUTH SOUND
4A/3A NPSL
Federal Way vs. Kennedy Catholic, 1 p.m.
AROUND THE STATE
Foster vs. Interlake, 1 p.m.
