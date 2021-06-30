Looking back: The top 20 moments from a strange high school sports year in the South Sound

Graham-Kapowsin’s Jalen Davenport runs in the second quarter. Peninsula played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Thursday, March 18, 2021. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

When Pierce County rolled back to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan in April, high school basketball and wrestling were suddenly in jeopardy. Both were indoor sports, and under the Phase 2 guidelines, wouldn’t be allowed to play.

Curtis High School athletic director Suzanne Vick wasn’t going to take no for an answer, especially since other sports had already played and finished their seasons.

“It wasn’t an option not to play,” she said. “We were able to find a way for everyone else in Seasons 1 and 2 to play. So to tell wrestlers, basketball players, ‘Sorry, we’re tired, we don’t have a way to play,’ that was not an option.”

So Vick, alongside athletic directors from the 4A South Puget Sound League, got creative. In collaboration with the Washington State Fair and local companies, they quickly installed three outdoor sport courts on the fairgrounds in Puyallup. At Curtis, Vick purchased 40 by 60-foot tarps and created a ‘circus tent’ of sorts, with wrestling mats on the ground.

Vick felt invigorated by the challenge.

“Some of it was kind of fun, honestly,” she said. “You’re not going to tell me what I can’t do. We were still willing to follow the rules, but where is the yes inside of those rules? It just wasn’t going to be a no.”

Vick isn’t alone. Across the state, athletics administrators and coaches had to get creative during this year, packing an entire school year’s worth of sports into late winter and the spring, all while trying to abide by constantly changing guidelines and regulations.

What an odd year it was. Mask-wearing became mandatory for players and coaches. Fan attendance was very limited. Temperature checks became routine. Practicing in small-group “pods” became the norm, as a contract tracing mechanism. For all the sports, each season was condensed.

“When you take the entirety of sports you typically do over nine months and put it into 18 weeks, with constant pivots, changes, it was a monumental task,” said Bellarmine Prep athletic director Kevin Meines. “It’s a testament to the teamwork of the leagues that were around. Everyone was working together knowing this is what’s best for kids. Not something that’s normal, but it’s an experience these kids needed. No matter what you needed to do, that was the focus.”

That became the focus once again — the kids. Not state championships, which weren’t in play this year. Not some team’s star player transferring to another school. For athletic directors, the emphasis was solely on creating opportunities for kids to play.

“You kind of took away some of the things the outside world values, and this is about the kid’s experience,” Meines said. “That’s what high school sports is supposed to be about. … I think there were some great lessons that were learned. I hope we continue that moving forward. This is the impact we can have on kids.”

Even during shortened, often league-only seasons, there were plenty of performances to write about. We previewed teams and leagues, covered games, witnessed upsets, saw dominant performances and up-and-coming stars. Here are 20 things that stood out to The News Tribune’s preps sports staff in the winter and spring.

Kennedy Catholic quarterback Sam Huard breaks state’s career passing record

Sam Huard walked off the field for the final time at Highline Memorial Stadium in Burien in March with the most career passing yards in state history.

In his final game with Kennedy Catholic, the five-star quarterback finished 40-of-46 passing for 514 yards — the seventh time in his career he threw for more than 500 yards — and eight touchdowns before leaving the game in the fourth quarter to an ovation from the crowd.

The pass that broke the state record — formerly held by Brett Rypien, who starred at Shadle Park and Boise State and is now with the Denver Broncos — came in the second quarter on a 12-yard swing pass to running back Leland Ward, and the game was momentarily paused to honor the achievement.

Huard finished his phenomenal four-year career with the Lancers having completed 847-of-1,356 passes for 13,226 yards and 153 touchdowns in 35 games.

He also finished his career ranked third in state history in both career completions and touchdowns.

Huard, who has since enrolled at Washington, was named TNT All-Area player of the year this spring and the 4A NPSL player of the year, and was both a Northwest Nuggets and Western 100 pick by TNT as part of the 2021 class.

Tumwater football rolls to another undefeated season, hasn’t lost a game since 2018

The defending 2A state champion T-Birds didn’t miss a beat despite the high school football season being delayed several months by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tumwater posted a second consecutive undefeated season, routing each of its six opponents this spring with a scoring differential of 260-22. The T-Birds shut out four of their 2A EvCo opponents on their way to another league title and wrapped up the shortened season with statement win over Steilacoom, who they also topped for the 2A crown in 2019.

“Those players just got so excited and they worked their tails off, and they knew this was it for them,” Tumwater coach Bill Beattie told The News Tribune following the season-ending win over the Sentinels in March. “This was their last week. For those seniors, this was their last year of high school football. They really put on a show tonight.”

Tumwater is 20-0 since losing its most recent game to Lynden in the 2A quarterfinals in 2018. By the time the T-Birds take the field to open the fall season in September, it will have been more than 1,000 days since they last lost a football game.

Minnesota-bound lineman Jacob Schuster repeated as The Olympian’s All-Area player of the year and 2A EvCo MVP this spring and was a TNT All-Area pick for a second consecutive season.

Quarterback Cody Whalen was the league’s offensive MVP, lineman Cooper Wall a co-defensive MVP, and Tumwater’s coaching staff shared league honors with W.F. West. Defensive coordinator Tim Otton also earned TNT and Olympian All-Area honors. The T-Birds had seven more 2A EvCo first-teamers in Turner Allen — another TNT All-Area selection — Austin Terry, Max Henry, Ryan Otton, Grady Finney, Jack Jones and Ryan Orr.

Coach Bill Beattie was The Olympian’s All-Area coach of the year, while Terry, Wall, Ryan Otton, Allen and Jones were first-team selections.

Steilacoom and Eatonville football both go undefeated in 2A SPSL

The top two programs in the 2A SPSL didn’t play each other in this shortened season, but both rolled through their league schedules, winning each of their five scheduled games against league opponents and sharing a title.

The Sentinels were without five-star receiver Emeka Egbuka — the 2019 TNT All-Area player of the year and AP state player of the year that season — who missed the delayed spring season after enrolling early at Ohio State, but still proved to be one of the South Sound’s top teams behind college-bound players like Chance McDonald (Western Kentucky), Logan Brady (Central Washington), D.J. Fryar (Arizona) and Tre Horner (Air Force).

McDonald averaged more than 300 yards per game passing and tossed 27 touchdowns in seven total games, while Brady, Fryar, Horner and junior Cole Miller all finished with more than 300 receiving yards. Brady also tied a state record in a win over Orting by hauling in six touchdown catches.

Steilacoom closed out a 6-1 season with key wins over 2A SPSL newcomer Enumclaw and 3A power Lincoln in a nonleague contest, and lost only to defending 2A champion Tumwater.

Eatonville, playing in the 2A SPSL this spring despite dropping to 1A in the most recent reclassification cycle, finished 5-1, dropping its only loss to undefeated 3A SSC champion Yelm early on.

Caden Jumper, who has since enrolled at UW, starred again on both sides of the ball for the Cruisers, piling up 374 rushing yards, 495 passing yards and nine touchdowns in nine games as the program’s dual-threat quarterback.

Jumper was named the 2A SPSL MVP, as well as a TNT All-Area pick for the second consecutive season. Kyle Cox was the league’s offensive lineman of the year and another TNT All-Area pick. Eatonville’s Gavin Kralik was the 2A SPSL coach of the year. The Cruisers had six more first-team 2A SPSL selections.

McDonald, Brady and Fryar were TNT All-Area picks for Steilacoom. McDonald and Brady also shared 2A SPSL offensive co-MVP honors, while Steilacoom’s Sam Stowers was the co-defensive lineman of the year. The Sentinels had seven more 2A SPSL first-teamers.

Graham-Kapowsin football runs the table, collects second consecutive undefeated 4A SPSL title

The Eagles finished perfect in the Class 4A South Puget Sound League, compiling a 5-0 record in the league-only season with wins against Bellarmine Prep, Bethel, Puyallup, Peninsula and Sumner.

Graham-Kapowsin has now won 18 consecutive games in 4A SPSL play, with its last loss coming to Puyallup on Sept. 21, 2018. The bulk of Graham-Kapowsin’s roster returns in the fall, making the Eagles a clear contender for the 4A state championship.

Returning in the fall for the Eagles: Quarterback Joshua Wood, had a breakout year in his first season as the starting quarterback, and left tackle Vega Ioane, who recently announced his commitment to Washington. He’ll be complemented by Curtis Hill, the 4A SPSL defensive lineman of the year. Receiver Julian Mason, a TNT All-Area first-team selection, also returns.

“Next year is going to be even better,” Wood told The News Tribune after the team’s title-clinching win over Sumner in March.

Spanaway Lake football makes statement with undefeated run through 3A PCL

Spanaway Lake football opened its shortened season in February by shocking the state with a convincing win over defending 3A PCL champion Lincoln.

The Sentinels built a three-touchdown lead in the first quarter, scored twice more in the second half, and allowed only one touchdown to the Abes on their way to a 34-7 win.

It was the first league loss for perennial state powerhouse Lincoln — which advanced to the 3A semifinals the season prior — since 2018.

“It felt good,” Spanaway Lake sophomore Jasiah Wagoner said following the win. “This was our year to really have our best shot at them, and it feels good to execute and capitalize on it.”

Spanaway Lake didn’t stop with one statement win.

The Sentinels went on to win each of their remaining five contests, including topping another perennial power in Lakes, 35-7, in their finale to wrap up an undefeated 3A PCL season and claim their first league title since winning a 4A SPSL championship in 2000.

The touchdowns Spanaway Lake allowed to Lincoln and Lakes were the only two the program surrendered during the season, with 18 scoreless quarters in between. The Sentinels outscored their opponents 259-14.

“It doesn’t stop here,” sophomore quarterback Dempsey James told The News Tribune following the season-ending win over the Lancers in March. “We keep building. We keep going.”

Cameron Robak was named TNT All-Area coach of the year, while Wagoner and senior Deonte Hayes were both first-team picks.

Robak was also the 3A PCL coach of the year, Wagoner the league’s MVP, James the offensive player of the year, sophomore Eugene Camacho the defensive player of the year and senior Deighton Crudup the defensive lineman of the year. Spanaway Lake had nine more players named to the 3A PCL first team.

Puyallup and Auburn Riverside girls soccer team both go undefeated

The Vikings and Ravens met in the Class 4A state championship game in 2019, with Puyallup winning the title. The two programs have shown no signs of slowing down since then. Puyallup went 9-0-1 (drawing with Olympia on March 11) and won the 4A SPSL, led by junior midfielder Callie Lowney, the league MVP and the TNT’s All-Area player of the year. She scored a team-high nine goals and had four assists.

Auburn Riverside, meanwhile, went 8-0, winning the 3A NPSL and defeating otherwise unbeaten 4A NPSL champion Tahoma twice. The Ravens outscored their opponents 35-2. Sophomore Samiah Shell tallied a team-high 12 goals in eight matches played and added three assists.

Bonney Lake softball wraps up another undefeated league title, still hasn’t lost a 3A PCL game

Since the 3A PCL was created ahead of the 2016-17 school year, four softball seasons have been completed.

Bonney Lake still hasn’t lost a league game.

The Panthers are 55-0 in 3A PCL play, and wrapped up a fourth consecutive undefeated league title this spring by routing Spanaway Lake, 16-0, in the championship game behind five home runs.

Bonney Lake shut out 10 of its 13 opponents this spring and allowed only seven runs all season.

“It meant a lot to really see what we had in us,” Bonney Lake coach Kate Zender told The News Tribune in May. “It’s a nice feeling to have, especially after that year off. It gets us excited for what’s to come.”

The Panthers were led by Brynn Nelson, who started each of her three seasons, was named TNT All-Area player of the year this spring, and a was a first-team pick each season of her career.

Nelson was also named the 3A PCL player of the year after batting .714 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 32 RBI, and posting a .950 fielding percentage at second base as a senior and will continue her softball career at Linfield.

Sophomore pitcher Bella Carazo, who finished with an 11-0 record and 0.63 ERA, was the 3A PCL pitcher of the year and a TNT All-Area pick.

Bonney Lake had five more first-team 3A PCL selections in infielders Bella Jones and Alissa Hermansen, outfielders Kayla Cross and Natalie Gomez and utility player Trinity Aycock.

Emerald Ridge boys win first-ever league soccer title

The Jaguars posted an 8-1 record en route to the school’s first ever league championship in the 4A SPSL, racking up wins over Puyallup, Olympia, Rogers and Gig Harbor along the way. Junior Zane May led the team with 11 goals and had three assists.

Christian Pineda, who played his first and only season for the high school team after previously playing for Sounders Academy, was the heart and soul of the league champion Jaguars at the central attacking midfielder position. He had four goals and six assists for Emerald Ridge and was the TNT’s All-Area player of the year.

Wilson boys soccer team beats rival Stadium to win 3A PCL

The Rams defeated the Tigers 2-0 on May 1 to win the 3A Pierce County League title. It was Wilson’s first win against Stadium in at least 15 years. The Tigers and Wilson have tied several times over that span, including a scoreless 0-0 affair during the regular season this spring. The championship game was when Wilson finally got over the hump.

“I feel like beating Stadium is the most significant thing,” Wilson senior Abdullah Mousa told The News Tribune after the game. “This has been a chip on our shoulders for the last four years. It was just meant to be.”

Mousa, the 3A PCL offensive MVP, scored 11 goals and had eight assists on the year. Junior midfielder Connor Tollan racked up nine goals and had 15 assists on the season.

Longtime South Sound coach closes out career with a pair of league titles

Longtime Puyallup coach Tony Batinovich closed out his 29th and final season with the Vikings this spring with a 4A SPSL softball title.

“This is kinda sweet,” Batinovich told The News Tribune after Puyallup, which finished 12-5, topped Peninsula in the championship game in early May. “It’s my last game as a head coach. Is there any better way to go out than winning a title with a group of kids you admire? That’s storybook right there.”

During his nearly three decades with the Vikings, Batinovich collected 457 wins, 10 league titles, five West Central District titles and 11 appearances in the 4A state tournament, including a title in 2014.

The softball title was Batinovich’s second 4A SPSL championship of the spring.

About a month earlier, Batonivich and Puyallup volleyball wrapped up an undefeated 4A SPSL title, finishing 15-0 and winning 45 of 49 sets played.

Batinovich coached volleyball for 34 seasons in the South Sound — five at Foss and the past 29 at Puyallup — finishing with 720 matches won and 2,106 sets won. His teams won 13 total league titles, three district titles, made 21 state tournament appearances and placed in the top eight 11 times.

Batinovich earned 4A SPSL coach of the year honors in volleyball in his final season, and was named TNT All-Area coach of the year in both volleyball and softball.

Puyallup baseball completes undefeated season with extra-innings win over Olympia in 4A SPSL title game

Puyallup baseball entered the 4A SPSL title game this spring having outscored its 15 opponents 159-27.

The Vikings’ closest margin of victory ahead of their season finale was four runs. Far more often they won by 10 or more. They posted five shutouts.

In the end, it took a rally three outs away from defeat, extra innings and a timely bunt for Puyallup to close out a 4A SPSL title and the second perfect season in program history.

Here’s how the Vikings’ thrilling championship win unfolded:

Olympia scored a pair of runs in the top of the first and carried a lead into the seventh inning.

The Vikings trailed, 3-1, in that final frame, three outs away from their first loss in an otherwise dominant season in one of the state’s deeper leagues.

A fielding error gave the Vikings one base runner, a walk gave them another, and a Jacob Yang single loaded the bases with no outs.

Puyallup scored one run on another walk, and a Noah Fields sacrifice fly tied the game at 3-3.

The score remained there until the ninth, when Brett Ellingson placed a bunt down the third base line to squeeze in the winning run.

“It means everything,” Eillingson told The News Tribune following the win. “That’s been our goal the whole year. Just win every game and play hard.”

Puyallup ace Wyatt Jones, catcher Willis Cresswell, infielders Drake Anderson and Yang and outfielder Donte Grant were all TNT All-Area picks, while Wiese was named coach of the year after guiding the Vikings to a 16-0 record.

Anderson was also the 4A SPSL most valuable player and Jones the league’s most valuable pitcher. Cresswell, Yang, Grant, pitcher Adam Brooks, infielder Tristan Ringrose, outfielder Garrett Ringer and utility player Fields were all 4A SPSL first-teamers.

Auburn Riverside upends powerhouse Tahoma in 4A/3A NPSL championship crossover with walk-off hit

Though the pandemic canceled state playoffs this spring, league championships around the South Sound offered plenty of excitement.

The 4A/3A NPSL championship crossover, which featured the league’s 4A champion in Tahoma and 3A winner in Auburn Riverside, certainly provided a thrilling ending.

The Ravens were down to their final strike in the seventh inning of the championship game in May, trailing perennial 4A contender Tahoma by a run.

Sadie Jensen knocked a single into center to drive in Raquel Reising, tie the score at 5-5, and assure the game would continue.

Then Melina Ness stepped into the batter’s box, crushed the third pitch she saw to right center, and pinch runner Saige Aarstad scored from first, securing a 6-5 walk-off win and a title for the Ravens.

“We never gave up,” Ness told The News Tribune following the win. “We always come out and win the fight.”

Reising was named the 3A NPSL MVP, while coach Bryce Strand was the league’s coach of the year. Jensen, Kaitlyn Anardi and Emily Blubaugh were 3A NPSL first-teamers. Reising and Anardi were also first-team TNT All-Area picks.

Jackson Grant caps All-American career at Olympia with dominant performance in 4A SPSL title game

The McDonald’s All-American and UW signee, who was The News Tribune’s All-Area player of the year in 2020, went out with a bang during his shortened senior year, leading the Bears to the 4A SPSL tournament championship with a win over Curtis.

The 6-foot-11 center set the school’s career scoring record in the win, breaking Alex Weber-Brader’s mark of 1,345 points, which he set in 2011. Grant scored a game-high 32 points in the win, putting his career scoring mark at 1,352 points. On the season, Grant averaged 23 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and shot 65 percent from the field.

“When we look back, he’ll be right up there, arguably, as the best player to ever play at Olympia,” Bears’ coach John Kiley told The News Tribune after the game against Curtis.

Sumner girls win the 4A SPSL basketball championship, setting the stage for the winter

Sumner won the 4A SPSL girls basketball championship on June 10, 58-48 over Bellarmine Prep. Junior Alyson Deaver scored a game-high 23 points in the win,

It was a breakout year for Deaver, who returned to action after suffering a knee injury during her sophomore year. She averaged 19 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game, leading the Spartans to their first league title since the 1995-96 season. Sumner finished 16-1 overall.

Her twin sister, Catelyn Deaver, averaged 12.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists. With the Deaver sisters returning for their senior seasons, Sumner has plenty of momentum as a 4A state championship contender in the winter.

Wilson boys basketball again the top team in Tacoma; Lincoln girls win 3A PCL

The Rams capped off an 11-0 season with a 66-40 win over Spanaway Lake in the 3A Pierce County League championship game on June 12. It marked back-to-back years that Wilson won the league, since coach Mike Cocke arrived from Foss.

“If you win Tacoma first, you can pretty much go play with anybody else in any part of the state,” Cocke told The News Tribune after the game. “That’s always been my message to these guys.”

3A PCL co-MVP Cayden McDaniel and first-team selection Tre Walker return next season for the Rams. On the girls side of the league, Lincoln defeated Bonney Lake 57-53 to win the tournament championship. Senior Kristol Ayson, the league MVP, scored 20 points in the game.

White River girls basketball wins 2A SPSL and 100th straight league game

White River fought off a ferocious comeback from rival Enumclaw to win the 2A SPSL tournament championship game, 64-55. Senior Kara Marecle hit two clutch mid-range shots down the stretch to ice the game for White River, finishing with 31 points.

“(It feels) amazing. That’s just what we wanted for the season, to get the league championship,” Marecle said after the game. “It’s the best feeling ever.”

The championship game win also happened to be White River’s 100th consecutive league win.

Barbee brothers lead Franklin Pierce to 2A SPSL boys basketball title

This was the final high school season for brothers John Jr., a junior, and his older brother Jalen, a senior, to play together at Franklin Pierce. John Jr. made sure they weren’t going to lose the league tournament championship game against White River, pouring in 37 points a 75-70 win over the Hornets.

Their dad, John Barbee Sr., felt emotional after seeing his sons playing their final high school game together.

“To be honest, it’s so bittersweet,” Barbee Sr. said after the game. “Obviously, saying goodbye to my first-born is tough. Heck of a player, so you can’t ask for a better way to go out.”

Julianna Walker finishes third on state’s all-time girls basketball career scoring list

Annie Wright senior and Syracuse signee Julianna Walker finished third on the state’s all-time career scoring list, after scoring 28 points in her final game, leading the Gators to the 1A Nisqually championship against Cascade Christian, 82-35 on June 18.

She finished her career with 2,834 points. That puts her No. 3 on the state’s all-time career scoring list, behind Cashmere’s Hailey Van Lith, who set the record last year with 2,992 points, and Davenport’s Jennifer Stinson, who scored 2,881 points from 1991 to 1995.

During a normal-length season, Walker more than likely would have set the record.

“I tried (to accept it),” she said. “I definitely tried. It’s definitely disappointing.”

Life Christian rolls through Nisqually League in first season in 1A

Life Christian moved up from Class 2B to Class 1A this year and dominated the 1A Nisqually league, going 7-0 through the league. The Eagles went 8-0 overall, a record that included a 78-62 win over Spanaway Lake — a team which reached the 3A Pierce County League championship game — on June 5.

Senior Omari Maulana, a first-team selection to The News Tribune’s 2020 All-Area team, was once again one of the best players in Tacoma this season. The Biola-bound guard averaged 16.7 points, 2.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and two steals per game. Junior guard Bradley Swillie complemented Maulana in the backcourt, averaging 16.6 points, 5.5 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals for the Eagles.

Auburn vs. Federal Way boys basketball capped off the year in style

There was one league still playing in the area in late June, even after most schools had let out for summer: The North Puget Sound League. In lieu of a multi-day league tournament, the leagues pitted the 3A NPSL champion (Auburn) against the 4A NPSL champion (Federal Way) in a single crossover championship game.

Both teams came into the game undefeated, setting the stage for a fun matchup — and it delivered. Auburn came from behind to win the game, 55-53. Both teams return the bulk of their rosters and figure to be factors in their respective state tournaments in the winter. Auburn will have a senior-heavy roster, with Maleek Arington, Tre Blassingame and Kaden Hansen returning. And Federal Way brings back a strong trio of juniors in Vaughn Weems, Isaiah Afework and Dace Pleasant.

Craig Craker, Doug Drowley, Dave Weber and Tyler Wicke contributed this story.