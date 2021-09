Enumclaw quarterback Malcom Harper (left) and the Hornets run through drills during football practice at Enumclaw Stadium in Enumclaw, Washington, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2021. toverman@theolympian.com

STATEWIDE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

WEEK 2

Note: Weekly scheduling subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If we have missed a game that is being played this week, or have a game listed that has been rescheduled or canceled, email us at preps@thenewstribune.com.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (SEPT. 9)

SOUTH SOUND

4A SPSL

Sumner 49, Rogers 6, Final

4A NPSL

Jefferson 31, Decatur 6, Final

NON-LEAGUE

Liberty vs. Kentridge, canceled

Tumwater 42, Capital 0, Final

Enumclaw 28, Lakes 27, Final

Peninsula 41, Mount Rainier 0, Final

Woodinville 45, Silas 0, Final

AROUND THE STATE

Mercer Island 27, Highline 21, Final (OT)

Kamiakin 46, Chiawana 24, Final

River View 33, Wahluke 14, Final

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (SEPT. 10)

SOUTH SOUND

4A SPSL

Bellarmine vs. South Kitsap, 7 p.m.

Olympia vs. Graham-Kapowsin, 7 p.m.

Curtis vs. Puyallup, 7 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Central Kitsap vs. Olympic, 6:30 p.m.

Eastlake vs. Auburn Riverside, 7 p.m.

Bonney Lake vs. Gig Harbor, 7 p.m.

Todd Beamer vs. Christian Faith, 7 p.m.

R.A. Long vs. Franklin Pierce, 7 p.m.

North Thurston vs. Kelso, 7 p.m.

Liberty vs. Kentlake, 7 p.m.

Kent-Meridian vs. Timberline, 7 p.m.

Skyline vs. Lincoln (Tacoma), 7 p.m.

Cascade Christian vs. Montesano, 7 p.m.

River Ridge vs. North Creek, 7 p.m.

Washington vs. Black Hills, 7 p.m.

Lincoln (Seattle) vs. Stadium, 7 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy vs. Fife, 7 p.m.

Kennedy Catholic vs. O’Dea, 7 p.m.

Yelm vs. Spanaway Lake, 7 p.m.

White River vs. Shelton, 7 p.m.

Clover Park vs. Chief Sealth, 7 p.m.

North Beach vs. Charles Wright, 7 p.m.

AROUND THE STATE

Odessa vs. Wellpinit, 2 p.m.

Brewster vs. Omak, 4 p.m.

Colfax vs. Northwest Christian School, 4 p.m.

Washougal vs. Evergreen, 4 :30 p.m.

Naselle vs. Lummi, 4:30 p.m.

Everett vs. Jackson, 5 p.m.

Shorecrest vs. Mountlake Terrace, 5 p.m.

Mariner vs. Cascade, 5 p.m.

Foster vs. Rainier Beach, 5 p.m.

Columbia vs. Stevenson, 5 p.m.

Connell vs. Deer Park, 5 p.m.

Coupeville vs. South Whidbey, 5 p.m.

Concrete vs. Liberty Bell, 5 p.m.

Anacortes vs. Sehome, 5 p.m.

Goldendale vs. Cashmere, 6 p.m.

Vashon Island vs. Cle Elum-Roslyn, 6 p.m.

Columbia vs. Kiona-Benton, 6 p.m.

Friday Harbor vs. Granite Falls, 6 p.m.

Hoquiam vs. Nooksack Valley, 6 p.m.

Dayton vs. Lake Roosevelt, 6 p.m.

Eastside Catholic vs. Valor Christian, 6 p.m.

Squalicum vs. Sequim, 6 p.m.

Chimacum vs. Port Angeles, 6:30 p.m.

Kingston vs. Klahowya, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia River vs. Bremerton, 6:30 p.m.

Zillah vs. Prosser, 7 p.m.

Ellensburg vs. Davis, 7 p.m.

Mark Morris vs. Aberdeen, 7 p.m.

Oak Harbor vs. Arlington, 7 p.m.

Bellevue Christian vs. Blaine, 7 p.m.

Burlington-Edision vs. Cedarcrest, 7 p.m.

King’s vs. Cascade, 7 p.m.

Ridgefield vs. Castle Rock, 7 p.m.

Centralia vs. Elma, 7 p.m.

Chelan vs. Okanogan, 7 p.m.

Cheney vs. University, 7 p.m.

Celveland vs. Sammamish, 7 p.m.

Columbia vs. Stevenson, 7 p.m.

Curlew vs. Wilbur, 7 p.m.

Mary Walker vs. Cusick, 7 p.m.

Lind-Ritzville vs. Davenport, 7 p.m.

Eisenhower vs. East Valley, 7 p.m.

Eastmont vs. Gonzaga Prep, 7 p.m.

Quincy vs. Ephrata, 7 p.m.

Meridian vs. Evergreen, 7 p.m.

Ferndale vs. Lynden, 7 p.m.

Ferris vs. Ridgeline, 7 p.m.

Richland vs. Hanford, 7 p.m.

Hazen vs. Renton, 7 p.m.

Ingraham vs. Cedar Park Christian, 7 p.m.

Newport vs. Issaquah, 7 p.m.

Juanita vs. Redmond, 7 p.m.

Shorewood vs. Kamiak, 7 p.m.

Southridge vs. Kennewick, 7 p.m.

Woodland vs. La Center, 7 p.m.

Lake Stevens vs. Mt. Si, 7 p.m.

Lakewood vs. Lynden Christian, 7 p.m.

Marysville-Pilchuck vs. Stanwood, 7 p.m.

Mt. Spokane vs. Mead, canceled

Glacier Peak vs. Monroe, 7 p.m.

Mount Vernon vs. Marysville Getchell, 7 p.m.

Othello vs. Royal, 7 p.m.

Walla Walla vs. Pasco, 7 p.m.

Raininer vs. Tenino, 7 p.m.

Shadle Creek vs. Riverside, 7 p.m.

Seton Catholic vs. Rochester, 7 p.m.

La Salle vs. Sedro-Wooley, 7 p.m.

Lakeside vs. Selah, 7 p.m.

Sunnyside Christian vs. Soap Lake, 7 p.m.

Concrete vs. Liberty Bell, 7 p.m.

West Valley vs. Coeur d’Alene (Idaho), 7 p.m.

Moses Lake vs. Post Falls, 7 p.m.

Republic vs. Inchelium, 7 p.m.

Pateros vs. Waterville, 7 p.m.

Mountain View vs. Union, 7 p.m.

Clackamas vs. Camas, 7 p.m.

Sultan vs. LaConner, 7 p.m.

Battle Ground vs. Hudson’s Bay, 7 p.m.

Sandpoint vs. Colville, 7 p.m.

Clarkston vs. Lewiston, 7 p.m.

Toppenish vs. Pullman, 7 p.m.

Lewis & Clark vs. Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Bishop Blanchet vs. Seattle Prep, 7 p.m.

West Valley vs. Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Freeman vs. St. Maries, 7 p.m.

Priest River vs. Newport, 7 p.m.

North Mason vs. Chief Sealth, 7 p.m.

Winlock vs. Ocosta, 7 p.m.

Manson vs. Kittias, 7 p.m.

Raymond vs. Toledo, 7 p.m.

Napavine vs. Onalaska, 7 p.m.

Deary vs. Pomeroy, 7 p.m.

Wapato vs. Granger, 7 p.m.

Rogers vs. Medical Lake, 7 p.m.

Nathan Hale vs. Interlake, 7 p.m.

Adna vs. Willapa Valley/Pe Ell, 7 p.m.

Toutle Lake vs. Ilwaco, 7 p.m.

Lakeside vs. North Kitsap, 7 p.m.

Mabton vs. White Swan, 7 p.m.

Wahkiakum vs. Mossyrock, 7 p.m.

Highland vs. Morton/White Pass, 7 p.m.

Fort Vancouver vs. Corbett (Oregon), 7 p.m.

Hermiston (Oregon) vs. Sunnyside, 7 p.m.

Wallowa (Oregon) vs. DeSales, 7 p.m.

Prairie vs. Hudson’s Bay, 7 p.m.

North Central vs. Grandview, 7 p.m.

Yakima Tribal vs. Entiat, 7 p.m.

Naches Valley vs. Selah, 7 p.m.

Manson vs. Kittias/Thorp, 7 p.m.

Quincy vs. Ephrata, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt vs. Hazen, 7 p.m.

Meridian vs. Everett, 7 p.m.

Columbia vs. Northport, 7 p.m.

Touchet vs. St. John-Endicott, 7 p.m.

Squalicum vs. Snohomish, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt vs. Ballard, 7:45 p.m.

Mariner vs. Cascade, 8 p.m.

West Seattle vs. Bellingham, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (SEPT. 11)

SOUTH SOUND

NON-LEAGUE

Auburn vs. Mount Tahoma, 1 p.m.

Bothell vs. Tahoma, 1 p.m.

Orting vs. Eatonville, 1 p.m.

Bellevue vs. Kentwood, 1 p.m.

AROUND THE STATE

WF West vs. Heritage, 1 p.m.

Oroville vs. Reardan, 1 p.m.

Warden vs. College Place, 1 p.m.

Lake City vs. Garfield, 1 p.m.

Mary M. Knight vs. Wishkah Valley, 1 p.m.

Forks vs. Kalama, 2 p.m.

Almira-Coulee-Hartline vs. Selkirk, 4 p.m.