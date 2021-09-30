High School Sports
Statewide high school football scores, Week 5
STATEWIDE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
WEEK 5
Note: Weekly scheduling subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If we have missed a game that is being played this week, or have a game listed that has been rescheduled or canceled, email us at preps@thenewstribune.com.
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (SEPT. 30)
SOUTH SOUND
NPSL
Kentlake 69, Kent-Meridian 37, Final
Auburn Riverside 45, Decatur 7, Final
4A SPSL
Graham-Kapowsin 58, Curtis 12, Final
Bellarmine 23, Emerald Ridge 20, Final
3A SSC
Timberline 31, Central Kitsap 28, Final
2A SPSL
Steilacoom 14, White River 0, Final
NONLEAGUE
Spanaway Lake 19, Liberty (Renton) 14, Final
AROUND THE STATE
Kalama 65, Stevenson 14, Final
Highline 58, Sammamish 14, Final
Foster 43, Lindbergh 24, Final
Roosevelt 43, Ingraham 27, Final
Quilcene 66, Muckleshoot Tribal 22, Final
Wahluke 70, Royal 12, Final
Bremerton 35, Sequim 29, Final
Davenport 19, Asotin 0, Final
Camas 56, Battle Ground 6, Final
Almira-Coulee-Hartline 54, Inchelium 14, Final
Washington School for the Deaf 78, Wishkah Valley 30, Final
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (OCT. 1)
SOUTH SOUND
4A/3A NPSL
Thomas Jefferson at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Kentridge at Kentwood, 7 p.m.
Auburn Mountainview at Mount Rainier, 7 p.m.
4A SPSL
Olympia at South Kitsap, 7 p.m.
Puyallup at Rogers, 7 p.m.
Sumner 42, Bethel 0, 2Q
3A PCL
Stadium at Lakes, 7 p.m.
Mount Tahoma at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Bonney Lake at Silas, 7 p.m.
3A SSC
Peninsula 21, River Ridge 6, 2Q
Gig Harbor 29, North Thurston 0, 2Q
Yelm 28, Capital 0, 2Q
2A SPSL
Orting at Washington, 7 p.m.
Franklin Pierce at Fife, 7 p.m.
2A EvCo
Black Hills at Aberdeen, 7 p.m.
W.F. West at Shelton, 7 p.m.
1A Evergreen
Napavine 21, Montesano 14, 2Q
1A Nisqually
Cascade Christian at King’s, 7 p.m.
East Jefferson at Vashon Island, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Kennedy Catholic 24, Port Angeles 0, Half
Charles Wright at Winlock, 7 p.m.
AROUND THE STATE
Union 20, Evergreen of Vancouver 7, 2Q
Reardan 14, Kettle Falls 6, 2Q
North Kitsap 21, Olympic 7, 2Q
Mountain View 20, Kelso 0, Half
Skyview 7, Prairie 0, 2Q
Hudson’s Bay 14, Mark Morris 6, 2Q
Ridgefield 14, Washougal 7, Half
Fort Vancouver at Castle Rock, 7 p.m.
Hockinson at Woodland, 7 p.m.
Columbia River at RA Long, 7 p.m.
Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 8, Morton-White Pass 0, 1Q
Forks at Raymond, 7 p.m.
Chief Leschi at Ocosta, 7 p.m.
Toutle Lake at Wahkiakum, 7 p.m.
Taholah at Oakville, 7 p.m.
Naselle at Mossyrock, 7 p.m.
Evergreen (Seattle) at Interlake, 7 p.m.
Lake Washington at Newport, 7 p.m.
Juanita at Hazen, 7 p.m.
Bellevue 14, Mercer Island 0, 2Q
Skyline at Issaquah, 7 p.m.
Redmond at Eastlake, 7 p.m.
Mount Si 7, Bothell 7, Half
Woodinville at Moses Lake, 6 p.m.
Inglemoor at North Creek, 7 p.m.
Rainier Beach 20, Ballard 7, 3Q
Lincoln (Seattle) at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
O’Dea 7, Seattle Prep 7, Half
Nathan Hale at Lakeside (Seattle), 7 p.m.
West Seattle at Bishop Blanchet, 7 p.m.
Eastside Catholic at Garfield, 7:45 p.m.
Franklin at Chief Sealth, 7:45 p.m.
Sultan at Granite Falls, 7 p.m.
South Whidbey at Cedar Park Christian, 7 p.m.
Kamiak 40, Jackson 6, Final
Glacier Peak at Mariner, 7 p.m.
Lake Stevens 20, Snohomish 6, Half
Marysville-Pilchuk 28, Ferndale 0, 2Q
Mount Vernon at Arlington, 7 p.m.
Stanwood 21, Marysville-Getchell 0, 2Q
Oak Harbor at Cascade of Everett, 8 p.m.
Everett at Shorewood, 7 p.m.
Shorecrest 18, Lynnwood 7, 1Q
Edmonds-Woodway 14, Monroe 14, 2Q
Mountlake Terrace at Meadowdale, 8 p.m.
Mount Baker at Tonasket, 4 p.m.
Nooksack Valley at Meridian, 7 p.m.
Squalicum at Sehome, 5 p.m.
Burlington-Edison at Lakewood, 7 p.m.
Lynden at Cedarcrest, 7 p.m.
Anacortes at Bellingham, 8 p.m.
Neah Bay 36, Darrington 8, 2Q
Coupeville at Friday Harbor, 6:30 p.m.
Tri-Cities Prep at Columbia (Burbank)
White Swan at Highland, 7 p.m.
Granger at Cle Elum, 7 p.m.
Othello at Selah, 7 p.m.
East Valley (Yakima) at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.
Naches Valley at Grandview, 6 p.m.
College Place at Connell, 7 p.m.
Colville at Omak, 7 p.m.
Chelan at Cascade (Leavenworth), 7 p.m.
Quincy at Cashmere, 7 p.m.
Okanogan 55, Brewster 13, 4Q
Northwest Christian (Colbert) at Manson, 6 p.m.
Lake Roosevelt at Oroville, 7 p.m.
East Valley (Spokane) at North Central, 7 p.m.
Clarkston at Rogers (Spokane), 7 p.m.
West Valley (Spokane) at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Lewis and Clark at Mount Spokane, 7 p.m.
University at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Mead 27, Cheney 0, 2Q
Ferris at Coeur D’Alene, 7 p.m.
Hanford at Kennewick, 5 p.m.
Hermiston at Walla Walla, 7 p.m.
Post Falls at Pasco, 7 p.m.
Chiawana at Richland, 7 p.m.
Kamiakin at Southridge, 8 p.m.
St. John-Endicott-LaCrosse at Liberty Christian, 3 p.m.
Cusick 52, Curlew 33, Final
Adna at King’s Way Christian, 6 p.m.
North Mason at Port Angeles, 6:30 p.m.
Bainbridge at Kingston, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Quinault at Clallam Bay, 7 p.m.
Sedro-Woolley at Archbishop Murphy, 7 p.m.
Lakeside at Medical Lake, 7 p.m.
Tekoa-Rosalia at Sunnyside Christian, 7 p.m.
North Beach at Rainier, 7 p.m.
Touchet at Pomeroy, 7 p.m.
Eastmont at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
Davis at West Valley, 7 p.m.
Sunnside at Wenatchee, 7 p.m.
Zillah at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Colfax, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Freeman, 7 p.m.
Seton Catholic at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Sunset, 7 p.m.
Goldendale at Kittitas/Thorp, 7 p.m.
Newport at Deer Park, 7 p.m.
Selkirk at Republic, 7 p.m.
Mary Walker at Wilbur-Creston-Keller, 7 p.m.
Northport at Odessa, 7 p.m.
Lynden Christian at Blaine, 7 p.m.
Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 13, Chewelah 0, 1Q
Onalaska 20, Toledo 0, Half
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (OCT. 2)
SOUTH SOUND
NPSL
Tahoma at Federal Way, 1 p.m.
2A SPSL
Enumclaw at Clover Park, 3 p.m.
2A EVCO
Centralia at Rochester, 7 p.m.
1A EVCO
Tenino at Eatonville, 1 p.m.
Mount Baker at Elma, 4 p.m.
1A NISQUALLY
Klahowya at Bellevue Christian, 1:30 p.m.
Renton at Life Christian, 7 p.m.
AROUND THE STATE
Tacoma Baptist at Evergreen Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
River View at Mabton, 1 p.m.
Wapato at Toppenish, noon
Bridgeport at Entiat, 1 p.m.
