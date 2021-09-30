STATEWIDE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

WEEK 5

Note: Weekly scheduling subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If we have missed a game that is being played this week, or have a game listed that has been rescheduled or canceled, email us at preps@thenewstribune.com.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (SEPT. 30)

SOUTH SOUND

NPSL

Kentlake 69, Kent-Meridian 37, Final

Auburn Riverside 45, Decatur 7, Final

4A SPSL

Graham-Kapowsin 58, Curtis 12, Final

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Bellarmine 23, Emerald Ridge 20, Final

3A SSC

Timberline 31, Central Kitsap 28, Final

2A SPSL

Steilacoom 14, White River 0, Final

NONLEAGUE

Spanaway Lake 19, Liberty (Renton) 14, Final

AROUND THE STATE

Kalama 65, Stevenson 14, Final

Highline 58, Sammamish 14, Final

Foster 43, Lindbergh 24, Final

Roosevelt 43, Ingraham 27, Final

Quilcene 66, Muckleshoot Tribal 22, Final

Wahluke 70, Royal 12, Final

Bremerton 35, Sequim 29, Final

Davenport 19, Asotin 0, Final

Camas 56, Battle Ground 6, Final

Almira-Coulee-Hartline 54, Inchelium 14, Final

Washington School for the Deaf 78, Wishkah Valley 30, Final

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (OCT. 1)

SOUTH SOUND

4A/3A NPSL

Thomas Jefferson at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Kentridge at Kentwood, 7 p.m.

Auburn Mountainview at Mount Rainier, 7 p.m.

4A SPSL

Olympia at South Kitsap, 7 p.m.

Puyallup at Rogers, 7 p.m.

Sumner 42, Bethel 0, 2Q

3A PCL

Stadium at Lakes, 7 p.m.

Mount Tahoma at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Bonney Lake at Silas, 7 p.m.

3A SSC

Peninsula 21, River Ridge 6, 2Q

Gig Harbor 29, North Thurston 0, 2Q

Yelm 28, Capital 0, 2Q

2A SPSL

Orting at Washington, 7 p.m.

Franklin Pierce at Fife, 7 p.m.

2A EvCo

Black Hills at Aberdeen, 7 p.m.

W.F. West at Shelton, 7 p.m.

1A Evergreen

Napavine 21, Montesano 14, 2Q

1A Nisqually

Cascade Christian at King’s, 7 p.m.

East Jefferson at Vashon Island, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Kennedy Catholic 24, Port Angeles 0, Half

Charles Wright at Winlock, 7 p.m.

AROUND THE STATE

Union 20, Evergreen of Vancouver 7, 2Q

Reardan 14, Kettle Falls 6, 2Q

North Kitsap 21, Olympic 7, 2Q

Mountain View 20, Kelso 0, Half

Skyview 7, Prairie 0, 2Q

Hudson’s Bay 14, Mark Morris 6, 2Q

Ridgefield 14, Washougal 7, Half

Fort Vancouver at Castle Rock, 7 p.m.

Hockinson at Woodland, 7 p.m.

Columbia River at RA Long, 7 p.m.

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 8, Morton-White Pass 0, 1Q

Forks at Raymond, 7 p.m.

Chief Leschi at Ocosta, 7 p.m.

Toutle Lake at Wahkiakum, 7 p.m.

Taholah at Oakville, 7 p.m.

Naselle at Mossyrock, 7 p.m.

Evergreen (Seattle) at Interlake, 7 p.m.

Lake Washington at Newport, 7 p.m.

Juanita at Hazen, 7 p.m.

Bellevue 14, Mercer Island 0, 2Q

Skyline at Issaquah, 7 p.m.

Redmond at Eastlake, 7 p.m.

Mount Si 7, Bothell 7, Half

Woodinville at Moses Lake, 6 p.m.

Inglemoor at North Creek, 7 p.m.

Rainier Beach 20, Ballard 7, 3Q

Lincoln (Seattle) at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

O’Dea 7, Seattle Prep 7, Half

Nathan Hale at Lakeside (Seattle), 7 p.m.

West Seattle at Bishop Blanchet, 7 p.m.

Eastside Catholic at Garfield, 7:45 p.m.

Franklin at Chief Sealth, 7:45 p.m.

Sultan at Granite Falls, 7 p.m.

South Whidbey at Cedar Park Christian, 7 p.m.

Kamiak 40, Jackson 6, Final

Glacier Peak at Mariner, 7 p.m.

Lake Stevens 20, Snohomish 6, Half

Marysville-Pilchuk 28, Ferndale 0, 2Q

Mount Vernon at Arlington, 7 p.m.

Stanwood 21, Marysville-Getchell 0, 2Q

Oak Harbor at Cascade of Everett, 8 p.m.

Everett at Shorewood, 7 p.m.

Shorecrest 18, Lynnwood 7, 1Q

Edmonds-Woodway 14, Monroe 14, 2Q

Mountlake Terrace at Meadowdale, 8 p.m.

Mount Baker at Tonasket, 4 p.m.

Nooksack Valley at Meridian, 7 p.m.

Squalicum at Sehome, 5 p.m.

Burlington-Edison at Lakewood, 7 p.m.

Lynden at Cedarcrest, 7 p.m.

Anacortes at Bellingham, 8 p.m.

Neah Bay 36, Darrington 8, 2Q

Coupeville at Friday Harbor, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-Cities Prep at Columbia (Burbank)

White Swan at Highland, 7 p.m.

Granger at Cle Elum, 7 p.m.

Othello at Selah, 7 p.m.

East Valley (Yakima) at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.

Naches Valley at Grandview, 6 p.m.

College Place at Connell, 7 p.m.

Colville at Omak, 7 p.m.

Chelan at Cascade (Leavenworth), 7 p.m.

Quincy at Cashmere, 7 p.m.

Okanogan 55, Brewster 13, 4Q

Northwest Christian (Colbert) at Manson, 6 p.m.

Lake Roosevelt at Oroville, 7 p.m.

East Valley (Spokane) at North Central, 7 p.m.

Clarkston at Rogers (Spokane), 7 p.m.

West Valley (Spokane) at Pullman, 7 p.m.

Lewis and Clark at Mount Spokane, 7 p.m.

University at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Mead 27, Cheney 0, 2Q

Ferris at Coeur D’Alene, 7 p.m.

Hanford at Kennewick, 5 p.m.

Hermiston at Walla Walla, 7 p.m.

Post Falls at Pasco, 7 p.m.

Chiawana at Richland, 7 p.m.

Kamiakin at Southridge, 8 p.m.

St. John-Endicott-LaCrosse at Liberty Christian, 3 p.m.

Cusick 52, Curlew 33, Final

Adna at King’s Way Christian, 6 p.m.

North Mason at Port Angeles, 6:30 p.m.

Bainbridge at Kingston, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Quinault at Clallam Bay, 7 p.m.

Sedro-Woolley at Archbishop Murphy, 7 p.m.

Lakeside at Medical Lake, 7 p.m.

Tekoa-Rosalia at Sunnyside Christian, 7 p.m.

North Beach at Rainier, 7 p.m.

Touchet at Pomeroy, 7 p.m.

Eastmont at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

Davis at West Valley, 7 p.m.

Sunnside at Wenatchee, 7 p.m.

Zillah at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Colfax, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Freeman, 7 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Heritage at Sunset, 7 p.m.

Goldendale at Kittitas/Thorp, 7 p.m.

Newport at Deer Park, 7 p.m.

Selkirk at Republic, 7 p.m.

Mary Walker at Wilbur-Creston-Keller, 7 p.m.

Northport at Odessa, 7 p.m.

Lynden Christian at Blaine, 7 p.m.

Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 13, Chewelah 0, 1Q

Onalaska 20, Toledo 0, Half

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (OCT. 2)

SOUTH SOUND

NPSL

Tahoma at Federal Way, 1 p.m.

2A SPSL

Enumclaw at Clover Park, 3 p.m.

2A EVCO

Centralia at Rochester, 7 p.m.

1A EVCO

Tenino at Eatonville, 1 p.m.

Mount Baker at Elma, 4 p.m.

1A NISQUALLY

Klahowya at Bellevue Christian, 1:30 p.m.

Renton at Life Christian, 7 p.m.

AROUND THE STATE

Tacoma Baptist at Evergreen Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.

River View at Mabton, 1 p.m.

Wapato at Toppenish, noon

Bridgeport at Entiat, 1 p.m.

This story was originally published September 30, 2021 6:35 PM.