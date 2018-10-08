Cleveland’s Chief Wahoo sees an ironic end after sweep to Houston

Since 1946, the Cleveland Indians have used the controversial mascot “Chief Wahoo,” a smiling Indian. And while some revere the iconic logo, it, like most Native American monikers, it has racist overtones.
Before the 2018 season, the Cleveland Indians announced that they would be retiring the controversial logo at seasons end. Chief Wahoo’s final appearance came in an 11-3 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2018 ALDS, which happened to occur on Monday…. Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Because of course, right?
Look, I understand both sides to the argument but if you’re the Cleveland Indians there’s got to be some situational awareness here. You can’t wear that logo on this day, especially if you’re going to retire it at the end of the season. As one would expect, social media was all over the final afternoon Chief Wahoo saw the field in Cleveland.
When the Indians get swept in the ALDS in the final year with their garbage Chief Wahoo mascot pic.twitter.com/4La6Gwl2wN— Brett (@BLeez17) October 8, 2018
Bye bye, Chief Wahoo. See you next . . . never.— Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) October 8, 2018
Goodbye and good f-ing riddance to Chief Wahoo.— Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) October 8, 2018
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred understands why it could be controversial for Cleveland to have this logo said it is no longer right to use it on uniforms.
“Major League Baseball is committed to building a culture of diversity and inclusion throughout the game,” Manfred said in a statement back in January. “Over the past year, we encouraged dialogue with the Indians organization about the club’s use of the Chief Wahoo logo. During our constructive conversations, (Indians owner) Paul Dolan made clear that there are fans who have a long-standing attachment to the logo and its place in the history of the team.
“Nonetheless, the club ultimately agreed with my position that the logo is no longer appropriate for on-field use in Major League Baseball, and I appreciate Mr. Dolan’s acknowledgment that removing it from the on-field uniform by the start of the 2019 season is the right course.”
