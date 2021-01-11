Sounds like Francisco Lindor is here to stay

No need to keep pinching yourself until your skin cracks. Last Friday was not a dream, and Francisco Lindor is a New York Met.

But, the new franchise player is only in New York because his former team in Cleveland knew they would rather trade him before he reaches free agency after the 2021 season, instead of paying him like the superstar he’s been since the moment he put on a uniform.

This means that when the Mets obtained Lindor and all his talents, they immediately put themselves on the clock. Lindor’s comments, however, should put any real fear of him leaving to bed. Everything Lindor said about his first few days with a new team indicates he’s not looking for rentals in Queens.

He’s ready to own.

Lindor spoke often in future tense about his time with the Mets during Monday’s intro presser, latching on to the promise of an organization fully committed, thanks to new management. to paying whatever cost is needed to win. “So it’s it that can only bring excitement to a player knowing that I’mma be there,” said Lindor, “And if there’s something missing, we’re gonna go get it, and we’re going to find a way to do it.”

“I just want to add a little bit to the great puzzle they have,” added Lindor. “Not here to put the puzzle together. I just want to put my piece and hopefully, that’s good enough to help us continue to grow and eventually win.”

But right now, he’s the biggest piece of the Mets’ puzzle for overcoming the Braves, Dodgers and Padres in a top-heavy National League. And Lindor believes that if there’s a need, he’s in an organization that will continue to plug in holes.

“The resources that Steve had mentioned — he wants to go after it,” said Lindor of Steve Cohen, the former hedge fund manager that became Major League Baseball’s wealthiest owner the day he signed the dotted line.

That word, resources, was repeated throughout the day. The Cohen-era Mets have so much, and Lindor’s old team didn’t — or at least, didn’t use them. He said of the failed extension talks with Cleveland: “They didn’t come up with the number. I don’t know. The resources, maybe they didn’t have them?”

He added: “We gave it our best effort from both sides, they gave me their best. I gave them my absolute best. And we were honest with each other and nothing happened.”

Lindor was gracious. Back in October, Lindor insisted that Cleveland had the ability to extend him. “It’s a billion-dollar team,” said Lindor, clearly pained over another early playoff exit and the declining investment in the big league team. He repeated the words “of course” four times before moving on. When asked about the revenue dips resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, Lindor reminded everyone about the massive TV deal MLB had signed.

But now, Lindor speaks confidently about a contract extension, which he mentioned never being opposed to back in Cleveland. “Hopefully my agent, my team and the Mets will be able to come to an agreement,” Lindor replied via translator Alan Suriel to a Spanish-language question. “If the number is right and everything is what we think is appropriate, hopefully we can get a long-term deal done.”

The newest Met is already envisioning his new life in New York. “There’s unlimited amount of resources over there,” — there’s that word again — “Everything’s at the tip of your fingers.”

Lindor shared everything from short term plans, like how he’ll “probably eat some pizza” as soon as he touches down in Queens, to the long term goal of raising his baby daughter in the big city.

Mets fans shouldn’t have to worry about jinxing it, and should probably plan accordingly.