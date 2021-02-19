Bryce Miller: Blake Snell’s personality, mound presence uniquely boost Padres rotation

SAN DIEGO — You plan on typing until the keyboard groans about how shiny, new rotation piece Blake Snell sorts thoughts on going beyond five or six innings this season. The Padres, after all, are scheming about how to milk all they dare out of a completely remade collection of arms.

You crunch numbers and sift scenarios, given the intense focus on building starting depth after the lemon-in-a-cut timing of the playoff injury losses of Dinelson Lamet and Mike Clevinger a season ago.

Then the left-hander starts talking. Winning the AL Cy Young in 2018 melts away. The addition of immediate credibility to a burgeoning rivalry with the Dodgers slides to the back burner. The big, brash pro athlete thing evaporates.

You stop and think: There's literally no one like this in the Padres clubhouse.

Snell hardly sounds out of place in his new city after a trade from the Rays. His laid-back cool mimics a surfer shaking sand out of his hair at Tourmaline Beach. Playfulness and joy seeps from pores unlike anyone this side of former Padres slugger Franmil Reyes.

This is not a guy facing $10.5 million worth of expectations for an all-in organization trying to chase down the best team in baseball. This is a guy waxing his board with the enthusiasm of kid trying to catch another set before the sun vanishes over the horizon.

You wonder: Is Snell this team's perfect, balancing fit?

"I've got to get the names down," Snell said Wednesday, when asked to pinpoint priority No. 1 at spring training. "Because if I don't remember the names, they look at me like, 'Yo, who's this new dude?' "

Yo. That Cy Young winner dude.

Based on his sterling track record, this isn't an example of a laissez-faire attitude in a game where sluggers park offerings from those types of pitchers into the center-field bleachers. This is a disarming blend of calm, quiet confidence. This is a guy who, a week ago, acknowledged a Twitter burn of the Rays on #NationalRoastDay by burger-flipping titan Wendy's with "Yoooo (wide eyes emoji, laughing emoji)."

On facing the Dodgers, who yanked All-Star Mookie Betts out of Snell's former AL East: "When Boston traded Mookie, I was super excited, thanking Boston. So now I've got to face Mookie even more. I'm taking my thank you back."

Gauging rising temperatures between the Padres and Dodgers, underscored with the excitement of a kid shaking a birthday present to sleuth what's inside: "I know it's a little feisty lately, which I'm here for all of that."

Rooting on a reporter who mentioned Snell's hitting skills in high school, mid-question: "Hype me up. C'mon."

The Padres continue to learn what they've got and how the puzzle pieces fit. Wil Myers once stood in the uncomfortable role of trying to be a clubhouse leader, which admittedly he is not. Erik Hosmer was thought to offer ideal clubhouse glue, but the early state of his game — until last season — slowed traction.

Fernando Tatis Jr. brought unbridled energy, but it initially was unclear how run-ins with baseball's "unwritten rules" and bat flips would translate. Tommy Pham, Snell's former teammate in Tampa, was supposed to represent accountability personified, but started slow and failed to put himself "in a good situation," GM A.J. Preller said, when he was the victim of an offseason stabbing.

Now, here comes this Snell guy. So much talent. So much understated, but undeniable personality.

In many ways, he seems like the ingredient that finishes and elevates a craft cocktail.

"I'm going to give you a secret," Snell said of becoming a hitter in the National League. "My approach is the other way. I'm just going to try and pepper it over there. That's it. I'm not going to turn on nothing, so don't look for no home runs out of me. We (hit) singles over here."

The ease with which Snell tightropes serious questions about his durability — the 28-year-old stands just 60th in innings pitched since 2018 — and hitting just the right button to release pressure in a room impresses.

Though the limited innings say much about the Rays' philosophy and approach, Snell has yet to go more than 7 1/3 innings in any of 108 career starts and has pitched into the eighth just four times. The mix of four pitches, though, produces a broader, bolder canvas.

Snell's curveball "whiff rate" last season rose to 61.8%, No. 2 overall in baseball for each pitcher's best offering, according to Baseball Savant. That stood one spot ahead of the slider of unanimous, reigning AL Cy Young winner Shane Bieber of the Indians.

The slider from Snell, for the record, produced the fifth lowest hard-hit percentage in the game (7.7%) among top pitches of those with qualifying innings. That still leaves arguably his best and most utilized offering, the four-seam fastball.

The stuff? Nasty. The person? Something fascinating and complex.

"I want to see what's inside of me," Snell said of logging more innings. "The only way to really see that is to go deep into games when you're starting to be a little bit more fatigued. You've got to battle some things and try to be great doing so. That's what I'm most excited about.

"… Once I get deeper into ball games, I'll become a lot better at being a complete starting pitcher."

Snell sees himself capable of hitting 150-180 innings in the regular season, depending on health, building up endurance and comparing notes with pitching coach Larry Rothschild.

No hint of backing down, though — from the challenge of increased innings, to the Dodgers — exists.

"That rivalry, it's only getting better," Snell said. "I'm already looking forward to it. I can't wait to play the Dodgers. They're talented beyond belief. We're talented beyond belief."

With Snell, more so than ever.