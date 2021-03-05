Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto loses his cast, remains on track for opening day

J.T. Realmuto is still not hitting or throwing, but he made progress Friday and remains on track for the start of the season.

The catcher’s cast was removed from his right hand and his fractured thumb is now placed in a splint, allowing him to ramp up his rehabilitation program. Manager Joe Girardi said Realmuto is hitting with one hand and able to mimic a throwing motion without a ball. It’s progress.

“He’s on track for us,” Girardi said. “This was a good sign and we’ll just have to see how the rehab continues to go.”

Two days before Realmuto lost his cast, catcher Rafael Marchan tweaked his hamstring. Girardi said Marchan, one of three catchers on the 40-man roster, is likely out for 24 days.

If Realmuto is not ready on April 1, the 22-year-old Marchan would probably not be able to backup Andrew Knapp. If so, the Phillies would have to create a 40-man roster spot for Jeff Mathis, a 16-year-veteran who turns 38 this month.

The Phillies are already facing a roster crunch with their bullpen and the possibility of Odubel Herrera breaking camp with the team. Moving Mathis onto the roster would present a new challenge.

Realmuto fractured his thumb catching a bullpen session on the first day of camp when a pitch from Jose Alvarado hit his throwing hand. Despite wearing the cast, Realmuto continued to catch sessions.

He would catch a pitch and flip it with his glove to a coach who would throw it back to the pitcher.

“I gave him a hard time,” said Chase Anderson, who threw two perfect innings Friday in a 3-0 win over the Pirates. “I said ‘Oh man, you signed a new contract and you get your own personal throw guy.’ I knew he broke it, but I didn’t know how. J.T. is awesome. It’s another reason why I signed here, to throw to that guy. He’s the best in the game and I’m looking forward to it.”