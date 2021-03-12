Padres expect experienced pitcher Joe Musgrove to thrive

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Joe Musgrove made some changes, mainly trying to achieve consistency so he could be a healthier and better pitcher.

What ultimately happened is that he got to come home, where he is expected to be a significant part of a Padres rotation that enters this season as arguably the best in baseball.

The acquisition of the El Cajon, Calif., Grossmont High alum was a largely celebrated move, for the potential Musgrove has always exhibited and for the excellence he showed over his final four starts in 2020.

Padres manager A.J. Preller said in January the Padres believe they are getting the pitcher who had a 1.64 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in his final 22 innings last season and that their push to get him was fueled by “what we think he has a chance to do in the next couple years.”

However, the 4.33 career ERA and the time he has missed to injury make it fair to at least wonder what it was that prompted the Padres to take on Musgrove’s $4.45 million salary and trade away two major league pitchers and three minor leaguers.

The answer can be found in some radical numbers and the reasons behind them. Basically, the Padres believe Musgrove, 28, is on the verge of becoming a new pitcher.

“He’s at a point in his career where he’s pitched enough that he knows what he needs to do,” Padres pitching coach Larry Rothschild said.

Experience begat knowledge, which led to some changes, which in a short period in a short season led to a suggestion dominance could be on the horizon.

Musgrove is not a slave to the metrics produced by the extensive technology and analytics employed by major league teams. But he understands the numbers tell a story.

The tall right-hander was pretty good at spinning a baseball before anyone got deep into the weeds explaining spin rate and axis and spin axis to him and before every MLB club was using Rapsodo machines that track the revolutions and trajectory of pitches.

“I’m not really a big analytical guy,” Musgrove said. “… I look at that information more as a benchmark.”

Musgrove, who won a World Series ring with the Astros in 2017 and was traded that offseason to the Pirates, was a part-time starter in his two seasons in Houston. With a decent fastball and a plus curveball, he had a 4.52 ERA in 171 1/3 innings.

The Pirates made him a starter and there were pockets of excellence interrupted by injury (finger and shoulder in 2018) and inconsistency. He threw 115 1/3 innings in ’18 and a career-high 170 1/3 innings in ’19, posting a 4.28 ERA and striking out 8.1 batters per nine innings over the course of the two seasons.

Toward the end of ’19, with input from Pirates pitching coach Oscar Marin and his own research, Musgrove began working on altering his arm path and release point. As much as anything, he began to emulate pitchers he wanted to be like.

“It was just watching guys like (Shane) Bieber and (Trevor) Bauer and (Lucas) Giolito, who were a little more consistent with their stuff in the zone than I was,” Musgrove said. “It just seemed like they were in really good positions with every pitch. I started watching those guys. I’ve always had a good ability of watching somebody move and being able to repeat that movement myself.

“I started doing that, and I saw my numbers jump up and increase. It seemed like things were working for me in a positive way. I went into the offseason and really tried to get more efficient with the arm path I was taking out of my glove. I think the spin rates and action on my pitches was something that came secondary from it.”

What came from it was an increase in movement, which is directly attributable to an increase in spin. Musgrove’s pitches have always had good movement. What he did in 2020 was next level.

Spin rate, measured in revolutions per minute, is important in baseball because a pitch that spins more moves more. (Increased spin can be created myriad ways: by altering release point, which Musgrove did; with a grip change, which Musgrove also said he did with his curveball; by using a rosin bag more to make sure the pitching hand is dry; or with a foreign substance, which is technically illegal.)

One need not understand exactly what all the metrics mean to get that they tell a story about Musgrove’s improvement. His curveball spin rate went from 2,575 rpm to 2,712 and his slider from 2,495 to 2,677. The vertical and horizontal break on both became more pronounced, both moving well above the average break by a major league pitcher.

The tangible difference in Mugsrove’s arsenal was he began using the pitches differently, throwing the slider slightly more (2% increase) and the curve a lot more (10% increase) in ’20 than he had the previous season.

“At times in the past, “Musgrove said, “I was stubborn thinking, ‘These were my best three pitches to righties’ and ‘These are my best to lefties.’ … I wouldn’t let anybody tell me different, because there’s a certain level of conviction. But diving into the numbers and looking what actually is producing the best for me and which of my pitches have the best productivity gave me more confidence throwing those pitches I might not have thought were my best but were my best.”

The change in his curve produced a more vertical drop to the pitch — an alternative to his horizontally breaking slider — and resulted in batters hitting .136 against the pitch in 2020, 36 points lower than in ’19. Lefties were 0 for 14 against Musgrove’s curve last season and hit .183 against him overall after hitting .270 in ‘19.

“It gave me a better weapon to lefties,” he said. “I was struggling with lefties a bit. I had what I thought I was a good attack plan to lefties. The results were telling me different. I had to make an adjustment. The curveball going into last year was my worst pitch. We put a lot of work into it. … It’s been a good weapon for me. I did not intend to throw it as much as I did last year. It was just so good for me.”

His mechanical alterations also helped his command, and a well-placed four-seam fastball and two-seam fastball, along with a change-up, give him five pitches he throws at least 10% of the time.

“It seemed like he threw me three or four different (breaking balls) that started in different places, moved different ways,” Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer said after facing Musgrove in batting practice.

While Musgrove missed a month with triceps inflammation and threw just 39 innings in eight starts in the truncated 2020 season, his ERA dropped to 3.86 and his strikeout rate jumped to 12.5 per nine innings (fifth in the majors among those who pitched at least 39 innings).

In all that, the Padres see the signs of a pitcher who can sustain what he did at the end of last season.

“He’s capable of pitching backwards, he’s capable of throwing breaking balls for strikes in any counts,” Rothschild said, referring to Musgrove being counter to most pitchers, who set up breaking pitches with their fastball. “In today’s game, those are things he can really take advantage of. … He definitely has room to improve. He’s got a high ceiling. He’s certainly got the ability, and now he’s got experience under his belt.”