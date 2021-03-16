As Adbert Alzolay and the Chicago Cubs await a ruling on minor-league options, the hard-throwing pitcher is focused on what he can control on the mound

MESA, Ariz. — Right-hander Adbert Alzolay is an asset for the Chicago Cubs pitching staff.

Armed with a 95 mph fastball that tops out a few ticks higher, Alzolay can give the Cubs a different look in a rotation that boasts more pitchability than velocity, or he can serve as a multi-inning weapon out of the bullpen. Either way, he is expected to pitch important innings this year for the Cubs.

The pitching staff’s flexibility, however, could be affected by Alzolay’s minor-league option status for 2021.

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association collectively bargained a variety of issues before starting last season in August, including service time and players’ prorated salaries. The status of players’ minor-league options was not part of the agreement.

MLB’s position is the 60-game season did not count toward options. The players union filed a grievance on behalf of the affected players, including Alzolay. Although the grievance was heard weeks ago, MLB and the union still are waiting on the arbiter’s ruling.

Players on the 40-man roster have three minor-league options that allow them to be sent down without being exposed to waivers. When an optioned player has spent at least 20 days in the minors, an option year is used, but the player subsequently can be recalled or sent back as many times as the team wants as long as he spends 10 days — 15 for pitchers — in the minors before returning to the majors.

In Alzolay’s case, if the arbiter rules in favor of the union, he will be in the majors this year. The Cubs wouldn’t be able to send him to Triple A or the alternate site unless they first designated him for assignment and he cleared through waivers, a move that would fail because multiple teams would put in a claim for him.

Should MLB’s assertion stand that last year didn’t meet the requirements of a full big-league season, Alzolay would have a fourth option year and the Cubs would gain roster flexibility and a potential tool to manage his workload.

How the Cubs look to use Alzolay this year and how they build the pitching staff to open the season could depend on whether he has a minor-league option remaining.

“I don’t ever look at players when they’re on the field (in terms of) their option status,” Cubs manager David Ross said Sunday. “I look at them like, how are they performing? And do they have a chance to make our team and make our team better? Or how are we best fit to break camp to be the best version of ourselves?

“If a guy has an option, I don’t just all of a sudden think he’s going to go to the alt site. If he’s the best pitcher or the best position player, they should make the team.”

Alzolay is aware of the situation but isn’t worrying about it, instead leaving it to his agent. He wants to control what he can do on the mound.

“I’m just here doing what I know what to do, which is playing baseball,” Alzolay said Saturday. “I don’t think about those things, so if I put that pressure on my mind, ‘Oh, my gosh, I’m going to get sent down,’ this and that, that is going to distract me from my main focus, which is make the team and being in the big leagues.

“I mean, in my mind, I’m going to make the roster. That’s what I have on my mind. Like I said before, I don’t really like putting things on my mind; those things are negative to me.”

Alzolay pitched only 21⅓ innings for the Cubs last season, but they were impactful, especially down the stretch, when he allowed just two runs over nine innings with 15 strikeouts and four walks in two late September appearances.

Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said Sunday that the pending status of the option doesn’t affect the work being put in with the pitching staff.

“If we want to do what we want to do this year, he’s going to be a big part of that,” Hottovy said. “To me that may come into play once the season starts and how we’re trying to put together all these innings for all these guys.”

The Cubs have 2½ weeks before making their opening-day roster decisions, putting Alzolay’s option situation on the back burner for now. In the meantime, they want to see Alzolay continue to progress. Hottovy said they deliberately wanted to start Alzolay a little slower and put him in the 40- to 45-pitch mark. From there, it’s easy to increase the workload to 50-pitch outings and then a 60- to 70-pitch range.

This approach has allowed Alzolay to work on things between Cactus League outings.

“Yes, we may be limiting him a little bit in games, but that gives us more freedom to do stuff in the bullpens that we want to do,” Hottovy said. “So there’s kind of a combination of what we’re trying to do there.”

Hottovy was pleased with what he saw from Alzolay in his start Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, namely his ability to make adjustments from his March 7 start. They know Alzolay can make an impact for the Cubs in a to-be-determined role. Some improvements don’t always show in the box score.

“That’s what makes major-league pitchers so successful is when you can have a bad outing or have a rough outing and lose some things mechanically or a pitch and be able to go find it, make an adjustment and go out and take it to the next game,” Hottovy said. “He did a great job with that Saturday.”