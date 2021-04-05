Chicago Cubs win their 3rd straight game, 5-3 over the Milwaukee Brewers, as Trevor Williams is perfect through 5 innings of his Cubs debut

A four-run fourth inning bolstered Trevor Williams in his Chicago Cubs debut, and the bullpen held on for a 5-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night at Wrigley Field.

Williams was perfect through five innings before Omar Narvaez led off the sixth with a single. He earned the win after pitching six-plus innings, striking out six, walking two and allowing two runs, which were charged to him after reliever Jason Adam allowed a three-run homer.

Alec Mills picked up the save as the Cubs won their third consecutive game. The offense hit three home runs, including back-to-back homers by Javier Baez and David Bote.

Williams became the first pitcher to throw at least five no-hit innings in his Cubs debut since Amaury Telemaco threw 5⅔ on May 16, 1996, against the Houston Astros, according to Cubs historian Ed Hartig.