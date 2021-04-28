Evan White error opens door for Astros’ late comeback as Mariners lose fourth in a row

The Mariners had finally figured out Zack Greinke.

In the end, they still couldn’t figure out how to win a game in Houston.

A rare error by Evan White, the Mariners’ Gold Glove first baseman, opened the door for the Astros to rally for four runs in the eighth inning in their 7-5 come-from-behind victory over the Mariners, extending Seattle’s misery at Minute Maid Park.

The Mariners (13-12) have lost four in a row and 20 of their past 21 games in Houston.

The Astros (13-11) scored four runs in the eighth inning off Mariners reliever Rafael Montero to erase a 5-3 deficit. Just two of those four runs were earned after White’s wild throw to second base early in the inning allowed Kyle Tucker to score to get Houston within one run.

Pinch hitter Aledmys Diaz then singled off Montero to score Yuli Gurriel to score the tying run.

The Mariners called on Will Vest, their Rule 5 right-hander, to pitch with the bases loaded and one out. Vest walked pinch hitter Jason Castro on a 3-2 fastball that missed badly, allowing the go-ahead run to score.

Jose Altuve then hit a sacrifice fly to make it 7-5.

The Mariners had hit Greinke, the Astros’ veteran ace, with four runs in his four innings — just 11 days after Greinke masterful outing against the Mariners in Seattle.

Luis Torrens busted out of his anemic April with two extra-base hits off Greinke — including his first home run of the season — and J.P. Crawford came through with a run-scoring double.

Kyle Lewis hit a solo home run in the fifth inning to make it 5-2, his second of the season. He hit his first Monday in Houston.

The loss wasted a solid start from young right-hander Justin Dunn, who allowed three runs in 5.2 innings. He was pulled after 84 pitches.