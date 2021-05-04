Angels’ Shohei Ohtani will return to the mound Wednesday against the Rays

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani will return to the mound Wednesday for his fourth pitching start of the season.

The Los Angeles Angels' two-way star was originally scheduled to start Monday, but was scratched after getting hit on his right throwing elbow by a pitch while serving as the designated hitter Sunday against the Seattle Mariners.

The hit by pitch didn't prevent Ohtani from finishing Sunday's game or hitting again Monday, when he went two for four with a home run and a double, but left his elbow too sore to throw in the series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.

However, Ohtani felt fine after throwing a bullpen session Tuesday afternoon, manager Joe Maddon said.

"We wanted to make sure he went out there and threw a little bit more today," Maddon said. "He was really eager to pitch (Wednesday). So like everything else, conversationally I'm letting him tell me how he feels and then we make our decisions."

Maddon added that the right-hander won't be under any pitch limitations and will also likely hit in the game as long as he feels fine physically.

In his first three starts as a pitcher this season, Ohtani has a 3.29 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings. After his first outing April 4, Ohtani was skipped a couple of times in the Angels' six-man rotation while battling a blister. He returned in late April and made two starts against the Texas Rangers six days apart before getting plunked in the Angels' series finale in Seattle.

Andrew Heaney was originally slated to start Wednesday's game, but he will instead move to Thursday.