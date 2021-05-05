Goldschmidt, DeJong homer as Cardinals, Kim take Game 1 vs. Mets, 4-1

A home run that would have put out a light staked the Cardinals to an early lead and a home run out of reach put away the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Mets.

In between, Kwang Hyun Kim pitched expertly around his own walks, two lengthy delays, and one confusing check of the rule book to escape a bases-loaded mess in the fourth inning and maintain the Cardinals’ lead on the way to a 4-1 victory at Busch Stadium and their sixth consecutive win.

Paul Goldschmidt tagged a first-pitch home run in the first inning off the updated sign for the Big Mac Land. The home run traveled 417 feet and dinged the “D” in the signature scoreboard – but because the old lights have been replaced by a ribbon board the damage had to be mimicked. The sign had the “D” darkened for the remainder of the game. That’s how it was in the fifth inning when the Cardinals capitalized on an error for two runs, both on Paul DeJong’s homer over the glove of left fielder Kevin Pillar and into the Mets’ bullpen.

DeJong’s seventh homer of the season turned a one-run game into the best of all save situations for Alex Reyes. Fresh after yesterday’s rainout, Reyes pitched the ninth for his eighth save of the season.

Reyes retired all three batters he faced on seven pitches.

The Cardinals improved to 18-12, one of the best records in the NL.

The second game of the doubleheader will start at approximately 7:25 p.m. St. Louis time. It, too, by rule, will be a seven-inning game.

Kim pitched four innings and allowed one run on two hits and three walks. Two of those walks and one of the hits came in the ponderous, problematic fourth inning. The Mets loaded the bases without an out, and then the inning became a marathon.

The top of the fourth inning was a laborious stretch that featured two walks, two strikeouts, two replays, and only two balls in play. There was prolonged parts without any action or explanation at all. The longest of the replays was rule that led to a delay of more than six minutes of the field and, because it was not fully explained to the crowd, boos cascading from the people in attendance.

At issue was Kim’s interpreter jogging out from the dugout as catcher Andrew Knizner walked toward the mound. The interpreter was not joined by a coach, and the umpires did not stop him from coming on the field.

That left open the question whether it was an official trip to the mound.

When coach Mike Maddux and the interpreter made a trip a short time later, the umpires were left with the possibility it was a second trip – and Kim had to be replaced. Discussions ensued. The crew chief Mark Carlson exercised a rule check, and the official explanation from a Major League Baseball supervisor was that the visit to the mound by the interpreter “should not have been allowed.” And thus it should not count as the first mound visit. The Cardinals had two mound visits reduced from their five total for the game, but they were charged with only one mound visit, thus allowing Kim to stay in the game.

It proved essential as Kim pitched with the bases loaded and struck out the final two batters of the inning to keep the Mets from tying the score. He got Alberto Almora Jr. to swing at a 69-mph curveball nowhere near the strike zone to end the inning. The Mets loaded the bases with no outs, but Kim pitched through two long delays and the confusion to keep the Mets to one run.

By rule, interpreters are not permitted on the field without the presence of a coach, manager, or trainer, and running out to translate for the catcher should not have been allowed.

That replay review took 3 minutes, 18 seconds.

In total, the umpires spent 6 minutes, 4 seconds in review that inning.

The second review came on a groundball hit by James McCann to third baseman Nolan Arenado. The Gold Glove backhanded the ball and tried to stride for third, causing him to misplay the ball. He lunged after the ball while keeping a foot on third base to try and get the forceout. It was initially ruled that he did not have control of the ball – and the Mets would keep the bases loaded. Arenado was charged with an error. Upon review, that error became a remarkable feat. He had gripped the ball and kept in contact with third for the forceout.