Rain washes out Tigers’ series finale vs. Twins; doubleheader scheduled for July 16

DETROIT — The rains weren’t going to relent in time to get in the rubber match Sunday between the Tigers and Twins. It was postponed and will be made up as part of a split, seven-inning doubleheader on Friday, July 16.

“We want to give it a chance and see if it breaks up and there’s a window to get it in,” manager AJ Hinch said before the game. “Being at home, we could wait all day, but in fairness to the competition and quality of performance, we’ll have to put a deadline on it.”

Lefty Matthew Boyd, who missed his last start with left knee tendinitis, will have to wait until Tuesday. It’ll be 11 days between starts for him when he opens the home series against the Royals.

The Tigers will throw Casey Mize on Wednesday and Spencer Turnbull on Thursday.

All paid tickets from Sunday are valid for entry for the first game of the split double-header on July 16 (2:10 p.m.). No ticket exchange is necessary.