Oakland A’s ‘really close’ to 85% vaccination threshold

The Oakland A’s are “really close” to the 85% COVID-19 vaccination threshold required by MLB to relax certain health and safety protocols for Tier 1 individuals.

“I don’t know what the actual number is, but we’re hoping to get there,” manager Bob Melvin said. “Based on where we are, I would hope that’s the case at some point in time. We’re somewhere around 80% at some point.”

The A’s would become one of a handful of MLB teams cleared to relax protocols for Tier 1 individuals, which includes players, coaches and some traveling staff. As of May 7, five teams have been fully cleared with two shots and seven teams have received at least one shot — both at the 85% threshold, MLB said in a statement.

The New York Yankees were reportedly one of those teams fully cleared to relax protocols. But an outbreak of “breakthrough cases” this week disrupted progress. Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres, reportedly fully vaccinated, tested positive on Thursday along with four vaccinated coaches, pitching coach Matt Blake, third base Coach Phil Nevin, first base Coach Reggie Willits and four members of the Yankees’ traveling staff. The Yankees have continued play despite the outbreak.

“That’s the one hurdle that’s in there,” Melvin said, asked if the Yankees outbreak was of concern.

Players and staff at the A’s alternate site in Stockton are also in the required group to reach the total 85% threshold. Since the alternate sites broke apart and the minor league season began on May 4, the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators became part of the Tier 1 group.

Players sent on rehab assignments must go to Las Vegas to maintain the vaccination rate. If un-vaccinated individuals join the big league or Triple-A team, it could throw off the total count and rate.