Braves end losing streak with 6-4 win over Marlins

After losing four consecutive games by a total of five runs, the Braves built an early lead and held on for a win Sunday.

They scored three runs in the first inning, increased the lead to 5-0 and defeated the Miami Marlins 6-4.

So ended a six-game road trip on which the Braves won the first and last games and lost the four in between.

Third baseman Austin Riley, who entered Sunday’s game hitless in his past 17 at-bats, broke out of the short slump with three hits, including a home run, and a walk. He had three RBIs and scored two runs.

The game started well for the Braves with the three-run rally in the first inning against Marlins starter Pablo Lopez. Ronald Acuna and Freddie Freeman opened the game with a single and a double, respectively, and a one-out walk by Abraham Almonte loaded the bases. A single to center field by Riley scored the first two runs, and a third run scored when Guillermo Heredia was hit by a pitch with two out and the bases loaded.

The Braves added a run against Lopez on an opposite-field homer by Riley in the third inning and another on an RBI single by catcher Kevan Smith off reliever John Curtiss in the fifth for a 5-0 lead.

The Marlins cut into the lead by scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth against Braves starter Drew Smyly. Pitching on his 32nd birthday, Smyly held the Marlins to two runs on six hits in five innings of work, striking out six. He struck out the side in the third inning after the first two batters reached base.

A leadoff homer by Ender Inciarte in the sixth off Marlins reliever Ross Detwiler – just the fifth homer of Inciarte’s career against a left-handed pitcher – made the score 6-2.

The Marlins tightened the game with two runs in the seventh inning. Braves reliever A.J. Minter allowed a bunt single and a double, and both runners scored on a single to center by Starling Marte off reliever Starling Marte.

Chris Martin pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Will Smith a scoreless ninth for the Braves.

The Braves turned in several outstanding defensive plays in the game, including two by Ehire Adrianza, who started at shortstop for the first time this season, and one by first baseman Freeman.