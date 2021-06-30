Padres’ Blake Snell goes on IL with illness

CINCINNATI — Blake Snell was still feeling the effects of a stomach bug Wednesday, and the Padres wanted to be able to cover innings.

So they placed Snell on the injured list and recalled right-handed reliever Miguel Díaz.

Snell is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and has tested negative for the virus.

The move is not retroactive, but Snell does not have to be on the IL for 10 days. He will likely need at least a few days to regain strength and any weight he lost while ill before he can pitch again.

The Padres recalled left-hander Ryan Weathers to start Thursday's game. Chris Paddack was pushed back a day to pitch Friday in Philadelphia with Yu Darvish scheduled to start Saturday.