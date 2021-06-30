Tigers outlast rain, Cleveland for 9-4 victory in first game of doubleheader

CLEVELAND — The Tigers offense and bullpen picked up struggling starter Jose Urena big-time Wednesday night, off-setting four solo home runs and beating Cleveland, 9-4, in the first of two rain-delayed seven-inning games at Progressive Field.

Ignited by Harold Castro, the Tigers scored twice in the second, fourth, sixth and seventh innings, pounding out 15 hits and winning for the second time in the last 10 games against Cleveland.

Castro drew a bases-loaded walk in the second inning, which was followed by an RBI single by Jake Rogers. In the fourth, Castro doubled home Zack Short and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jonathan Schoop.

With two outs in the top of the fifth, Nomar Mazara doubled and Castro singled him home, breaking a 4-4 tie. He ended up with three hits on the night.

Schoop ended up with two hits and three RBIs. Miguel Cabrera, who hit his 493rd career home run here Monday, had two singles and a sacrifice fly. Jeimer Candelario had a double, single and RBI. And Akil Baddoo had three hits from the leadoff spot and his 10th stolen base of the season.

The bullpen handled the rest. Right-hander Kyle Funkhouser got five straight outs. One of them was Cleveland slugger Jose Ramirez, who fouled a 96-mph fastball from Funkhouser off his face.

Ramirez went down hard and seemed dazed, but he stayed in the at-bat, grounding out to shortstop. Ramirez played another inning in the field but came out of the game in the top of the sixth inning.

Scary moment.

Lefty Gregory Soto entered in the sixth to face lefties Eddie Rosario and Bobby Bradley, who had already homered twice. Soto, firing 98-mph pitches, struck them both out and got Harold Ramirez to tap one back to him.

Bryan Garcia closed it out in the seventh. Bradley Zimmer, who walked to lead off the seventh, was the only runner that reached against the Tigers relievers.

This game was supposed to happen on Tuesday night. Urena had warmed up and was ready to attack Cleveland's lineup. But about 15 minutes before first pitch, the rains came and didn’t stop and the game was pushed to 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, part of a straight, seven-inning doubleheader.

“Maybe that’s a good thing,” Tigers manager AJ Hinch joked. “He’s a sinkerball pitcher and they say sinkerballers are better when they are a little tired.”

It wasn’t a good thing. Not on any level. The rains delayed the Game 1 start time two hours and 29 minutes. Urena’s outing lasted half that long. He was tagged for four solo home runs in 3 1/3 innings.

It was Urena’s fourth straight short outing and continued a trend where the velocity on his sinker and four-seam fastball were down (from 94-95 mph earlier in the season to 92-93 Wednesday) and the spin rate on his slider was significantly down (389 rpms).

He left a 92-mph sinker up to Ramirez in the first inning. He put a change-up into Cesar Hernandez’s wheelhouse in the third. And Bradley hit a slider and a sinker out of the park. It ended up being 1,575 feet of home runs. Bradley accounted for 830 feet himself.

After allowing just three home runs in his first 11 starts (59 innings), he’s now been tagged with eight in his last 13 2/3 innings.

Hinch, though, said on Tuesday that Urena, whom the Tigers signed for $3.25 million last winter, would remain in the rotation until the All-Star break.