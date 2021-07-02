Elvis Andrus hits timely home run, but A’s lose to Red Sox in extras

OAKLAND, Calif. — A crowd of 32,000 that filled the Oakland Coliseum on Friday night was treated treated to an extra-inning battle.

Elvis Andrus finally left the building. And at the perfect time. Andrus hit a game-tying solo homer in the bottom of the ninth inning. It was Andrus’ first home run with the Oakland A’s, first in 272 at-bats, to send the game into extras. But Kike Hernandez’s broken bat bloop single to score the ghost runner at second in the 10th gave the Boston Red Sox the run they’d need in the A’s 3-2 loss.

The A’s had the game-tying run at third base, but Sean Murphy’s potential sacrifice fly wasn’t quite deep enough and runner Seth Brown not fast enough to match Kikr Hernandez’s arm, who got him at home for the double play.

The crowd — mixed with a noticeable group of Red Sox fans — was the biggest at the Coliseum since the A’s hosted the Tampa Bay Rays at the 2019 Wild Card Game. With the lure of a post-game fireworks show, the A’s deemed this game their official reopening well before they drew a paltry 4,000 fans with the Coliseum at full capacity for the mid-week Texas Rangers series. Of course, the A’s stopped selling tickets 24 hours before the game because BART would not be running past 10:10 p.m.

The fans saw more defensive highlights than at the plate. Tony Kemp made a leaping grab at the wall in foul territory in the first inning and Ramon Laureano a leaping grab at the center field wall early. With runners at first and second in the fifth, Matt Olson expertly turned a 3-6-3 double play.

A’s starter Frankie Montas didn’t have his best command, but held the Red Sox to two runs over 5 2/3 innings. Olson’s double play shortened a rough that culminated in Alex Verdugo’s RBI single, scoring a run from third. Tony Kemp misplayed Rafael Devers’ drive to left — it rolled to allow Xander Bogaerts to score easily from first.

The A’s couldn’t compete offensively. Frank Schwindel’s infield hit was their only run against left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez through six innings. Jed Lowrie’s solo home run in the seventh off reliever Garrett Whitlock was their second hit and first run of the game.

The A’s bullpen dealt 3 1/3 scoreless innings to keep the A’s in it.