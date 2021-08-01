Kyle Gibson has strong Phillies debut and other observations from a 15-2 win over the Pirates

PITTSBURGH -- Kyle Gibson did not have much time to meet his new teammates after he arrived at PNC Park on Saturday shortly before first pitch. But the right-hander’s performance on Sunday in a 15-2 win served as a fine first impression.

Gibson allowed two runs in 62/3 innings, starting two days after the Phillies acquired him at Friday’s trade deadline to solidify their rotation. He looked the part in his debut as he struck out five and threw a season-high 113 pitches.

The groundball-pitcher recorded seven of his 20 outs on the ground, using his change-up and cutter to induce weak contact. He ran into trouble in the third after walking the pitcher with two outs and the bases empty. The Pirates rallied, scored a run, but Gibson escaped and retired nine of the next 10 batters he faced.

The win moved the Phillies back into second place and within 31/2 games of the first-place Mets after the Mets and Braves both lost on Sunday.

Gibson, if he pitches the way he did Sunday, is a strong addition as it gives the Phillies three reliable starters at the top of their rotation. It could get even stronger this month if Zach Eflin can return from a knee injury. They shuffled Matt Moore and Vince Velasquez out this weekend for Ranger Suarez and Chase Anderson, who will simply be tasked with keeping the Phillies in games. The rotation was a problem in July but it could be better in August.

Mean Jean

It’s hard to find a more steady Phillies player this season than Jean Segura, who drove in three runs and made a terrific diving catch to end the fifth inning. Segura raised his season batting average to .308, which is the best he’s hit since 2016.

Both of Segura’s RBI hits were with two outs as he doubled in two runs in the second and doubled in another in the sixth.

Didi responds

Didi Gregorius has struggled at the plate and his defense has not been crisp, yet Girardi still started him Sunday at shortstop despite Gibson’s penchant for inducing ground balls. The decision worked as Gregorius had three hits and drove in two runs with a single in the seventh. Gregorius hit .163 in July and finished the month 0-for-his-last-14. A new month seemed to bring new results.

Double or nothing

The Phillies hit a season-high nine doubles, three of which were by Bryce Harper. Segura and J.T Realmuto each had two, and Travis Jankowski, J.T. Realmuto, and Gregorius each had one. Realmuto tied his career high with five hits.

The Phillies scored nine times in the final three innings as the game got out of hand. The Pirates struggled to throw strikes in the eighth as the Phils walked five times before first baseman John Nogowski pitched the ninth.

It’s been more than 35 years since the Phillies had nine doubles in a game as they last accomplished that feat on June 23, 1986 at The Vet against the Cubs. Rich Schu, John Russell, and Glenn Wilson each had two doubles while Mike Schmidt had one as a first baseman. The starting pitcher for the Cubs? It was 23-year-old Jamie Moyer in his second career start.

Up next

Ranger Suarez will return to the starting rotation on Monday in Washington against Nationals right-hander Josiah Gray. Suarez, the team’s closer before they added Ian Kennedy from Texas, has not started in the majors since Sept. 30, 2018. The Nationals won two of three this weekend against the Cubs after both teams sold heavily before Friday’s trade deadline. The four-game series is a prime chance for the Phillies to gain ground on the Mets if they can take care of business.