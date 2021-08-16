Gerrit Cole shines in return from COVID, Yankees win yet another tight game

NEW YORK — These Yankees just can’t make things easy on themselves.

Even in a game where they took the lead in the bottom of the first inning, the Yankees made their 2-1 win over the Angels a nail-biter. Runners left on base, double plays and the inability to rough up the opponents’ bullpen kept things close but the Yankees ultimately got their 13th win in their last 16 games.

Joey Gallo crushed his third home run in three days, following his two-homer effort on Saturday with the decisive blow in Monday’s game. Gallo was not with the Yankees when they previously faced Jose Suarez, the pitcher who shut them down in long relief the last time the Angels descended on Yankee Stadium. His presence was certainly felt this time, though, as he made some magnificently loud contact against Suarez in the very first inning.

His feat of strength — a 412-foot, 112 mile per hour speedball — erased the deficit that Justin Upton created. The veteran slugger lifted a home run of his own in the top of the first, but as has been the norm for the Angels’ big boppers, there was not enough help from his teammates. Granted, his teammates aren’t usually facing Gerrit Cole, but the visitors’ offense nevertheless had a tough day at the office.

Making his first start since contracting and recovering from COVID-19, Cole pitched beautifully for 5.2 innings. He registered nine strikeouts and passed out one walk, holding the Angels to just one hit after Upton demolished his knee-high fastball. The Angels swung and missed at 16 of his 90 pitches (17.7%), an encouraging sign for a pitcher that Aaron Boone insisted wasn’t on a firm pitch count, even if he did leave a little early.

Cole should have gotten through six complete innings but he was betrayed by Rougned Odor. The natural second baseman, who was handling third base on Monday, made an error on an Upton grounder that would have ended the sixth.

Instead, Boone went to Zack Britton to get the final out of the frame. With the go-ahead run at the plate in the form of All-Star first baseman Jared Walsh, it was a big spot to give to Britton, the languishing lefty who recently asked to be removed from the closer role.

Britton had the luxury of facing a same-handed hitter, though, and the bullheaded pitcher showed why he strikes out a quarter of all lefties he faces. Walsh went down swinging on a slider out of the zone, stranding what turned out to be the Angels’ final base runner until Walsh’s jam sandwich went for a single in the ninth.

Albert Abreu took the baton from Britton and got two of his four outs via the K. Boone then again went to a mid-inning pitching change, bringing in Joely Rodriguez to deal with the Angels’ most bellicose bat.

Shohei Ohtani strode to the plate, his team trailing by one in the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. It was the type of moment that Ohtani relishes, and the perfect opportunity to give Major League Baseball the glittering highlight they crave from their most unique superstar. Rodriguez upstaged the Japanese polymath, though, using an excellent pitch sequence to freeze Ohtani on a two-strike sinker.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

With the inning-ending strikeout, Rodriguez was not subject to the three-batter minimum. He was able to close the book on his outing — his sixth straight without letting in a run — and set up Chad Green for a three-out save. Green was lights out against the Angels’ two through five hitters. Walsh’s fortunately placed bleeder didn’t hurt him and Green ended a game that really should not have been so close.

A win is a win, though. Now the Yankees can set their sights on their three-game series with the Red Sox that could change the entire trajectory of the season’s final month and a half.