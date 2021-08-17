Dodgers memo: Team had no knowledge of previous Trevor Bauer order of protection

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers have been tight-lipped since pitcher Trevor Bauer was accused of sexual assault by a 27-year-old San Diego woman, whose request for a restraining order is being evaluated during a hearing this week in L.A. Superior Court.

Dodgers president Stan Kasten sent a memo to staff Monday offering an explanation. The Los Angeles Times obtained a copy of the memo first reported by ESPN.com.

"During the past couple of months, we have all been deeply troubled by the allegations that have been made against Trevor Bauer," Kasten wrote. "These allegations will undoubtedly receive even greater public scrutiny during the court hearing that started [Monday]."

Bauer, who is in the first year of a three-year, $102 million contract that makes him the highest paid pitcher in baseball, is on paid administrative leave through Friday, which Major League Baseball could extend for a sixth time. The Pasadena Police Department and MLB are conducting separate investigations and Bauer has not been charged with a crime. His legal team argues his contact with the woman was consensual.

Kasten continued in the staff memo:

"Aside from our initial comments, the organization has chosen not to comment publicly on this matter. We've done so in order to allow the legal process and MLB's investigation to proceed without interference. While we will continue that approach publicly, I wanted you all to hear directly from me to ensure that several things are abundantly clear:

— The Dodgers organization takes all allegations of this nature very seriously and does not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence or sexual assault.

— The Dodgers had no knowledge of the temporary restraining order that was issued against Bauer and placed under seal in Ohio or of the allegations made in connection with that order, until recent reports.

— In late June, when we learned of the allegations regarding incidents in April and May of this year, we immediately reported them to MLB, and we have supported and cooperated fully with MLB's ongoing investigation since it began.

We look forward to addressing this matter more thoroughly when appropriate, and would encourage anyone with questions to contact Human Resources."