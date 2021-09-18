Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave from Braves extended

SAN FRANCISCO — MLB and the MLBPA agreed to extend Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave through Sept. 24, an MLB official told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday.

Ozuna was placed on administrative leave Sept. 10 under the joint MLB-MLBPA domestic-violence, sexual-assault and child-abuse policy. It’s not considered a disciplinary action, and Ozuna is paid during his leave.

Ozuna was arrested on domestic-violence charges against his wife, Genesis, in May. Felony charges were later dropped to two misdemeanors of family-violence battery and assault. Ozuna agreed to enter the pretrial diversion program earlier this month, which could lead to charges being dismissed. Even if the charges are dismissed, Ozuna still could face punishment from MLB, which is conducting its own investigation.

The 30-year-old Ozuna was on the injured list with two broken fingers when the incident occurred. He was in the first year of a four-year contract that guaranteed him $65 million.