Bryce Miller: Padres show organizational cracks as 2021 season unravels

Something far more alarming and troublesome is revealing itself as the Padres watch the season smoke and spray oil under a team in stunning, historic free fall.

The reasons for pause go beyond wholesale collapse in one disintegrating season, even one that began with Las Vegas dialing up 94-95 wins, superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. landing on a video game cover and MLB Network crowning the game's emergent, energized change agents show after show.

The real concern: The Padres are showing organizational cracks, plural and galore.

They're not pitching. They're not developing pitching. They're not hitting, consistently or in the clutch. They're yelling in the dugout and whispering in the shadows.

They've missed on key talent evaluations. They've misfired — most recently, by not firing at all — at the trade deadline. They're saddled with bad contracts at first base and in right field.

They've got a manager under attack, inside and outside the clubhouse. They seemingly flailed without a plan or options by signing big-league castaway pitchers Jake Arrieta and Vince Velasquez.

Arrieta, who allowed a .315 average and an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .940 with the Cubs this season, has been worse in a Padres uniform (.353, 1.032). Velasquez found himself a triple away from allowing the Cardinals a cycle after the first three hitters he faced in a Padres uniform.

Outside of Joe Musgrove, they're unsure if they have a single arm built for a 162-game season. They fired a pitching coach, in the back half of the season. They stuck with their hitting coach, though, despite a nearly season-long offensive funk.

The list, unfortunately, goes on and on.

"When we're struggling and not playing the way we're capable of, as a manager I have responsibility for it," manager Jayce Tingler said.

If only it ended there.

The Padres have been brutalized by injuries, especially to the pitching staff. Though the team leads baseball in injury-list days, the NL West-contending Dodgers (No. 4) and Giants (6) are close behind.

The Giants played through having the fourth-most players on the IL. The Dodgers, ninth in that category, did the same. The Padres, straddling the middle of the pack in that stat at 14th, have not.

How much is injury luck-related or preparation-related? Fair question.

When the Padres had to muster resolve and grit to win crucial games in St. Louis, they were unceremoniously swept to tumble a staggering 3½ games out of the NL wild-card race.

"Just a brutal road trip," Tingler said.

Entering the week, the remaining schedule includes the two best teams in baseball (Giants, Dodgers) and the NL East-leading Braves. This team could finish under .500, as incredible as that is to consider.

If that happens, it's the worst season in Padres history when considering payroll, talent and expectations — unless it is already.

Padres Chairman Peter Seidler declined to comment during the season's final two weeks. That's not exactly the bold "heads will roll" commitment from former Executive Chairman Ron Fowler that let fans know where the front office stood.

So if heads are in danger, it's not being forecasted. Ditto for GM A.J. Preller, who did not return a text message to sort out the past, present and future of the organization.

One thing seems clear. The Padres cannot peck at the edges of what's happening organizationally. The offseason needs to be about mapping out a reclamation project immediately, because competitive windows in baseball can vanish in a blink.

This requires an unwavering examination from top to bottom, not tinkering.

Organizational development must improve, for starters. An MLB.com story in February that ranked the top-5 homegrown players in franchise history included no one since the 2002 draft. Since the end of 2019, the Padres have traded away six of their top-10 prospects at the time of the deals — and 17 in the top 20.

San Diego's farm system, ranked No. 2 heading into 2020, has slumped to 17th according to MLB.com due to the push for veterans and winning now. Except they aren't winning.

Boiling the bigger picture down to one question: Where is MacKenzie Gore?

Tingler's hot seat hardly could feel hotter, but should it? One argument: If former manager Andy Green did not do enough with the roster he had at the time, what does that say about the roster riches showered on the current guy parked on the dugout steps?

World Series-winning manager Bruce Bochy, who recently told the Union-Tribune he would not rule out a return to baseball, might want to keep his phone handy.

It's bigger than one person, though. That's the awkward reality of where the Padres find themselves.

The super-charged exchange between veteran leader Manny Machado and Tatis showed some fight, even if they were fighting among themselves. It all came too late, however, for the Padres this season. The Swagg Chain, designed to infuse energy, felt like an abandoned child the last two months.

You can't blame ownership to this point. The checkbook has come out again and again, year after year. The investment screamed: We want to win … and will pay to do it. What Seidler and Co. decide to do this offseason, in many ways, constitutes their most important test.

The ultimate buck stops with Preller, but he was awarded a contract extension earlier this year that reaches into 2026. He's not going anywhere.

There are many, many places to point.

For the Padres, that's the biggest problem of all.