Nelson Cruz gives the secret on how to be an All-Star at 38

Seattle Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy hit a three-run home run and a two-run double to tie a career-high with five RBI in the Mariners' 6-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on July 8. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
General manager Jerry Dipoto and the Seattle Mariners agreed on a multi-year contract extension on July 6. He talked about seeing his vision unfold and the trades and moves it took to get here. Video courtesy of the Seattle Mariners.
Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon dived on the other side of second base to snare a line drive off the bat of Ian Kinsler in the eighth inning as part of the Mariners' 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Video highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Seattle Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales talks about maybe one of his finer starts of the season only for the sake of how he had to battle through six innings against Mike Trout and the Angels. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Mariners left-hander Wade LeBlanc talks after signing a contract extension through the 2019 season and then pitching seven innings, allowing three hits in a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on July 3.
Mariners catcher Mike Zunino almost launched a home run out of Seattle's Safeco Field against Kansas City Royals starter Ian Kennedy on June 29. It traveled 454 feet. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Mariners outfielder Denard Span has played on four playoff teams in his 11 seasons in the major leagues before joining Seattle in a trade from the Rays in May. He said this is the deepest lineup he's been part of.
Mariners outfielder Denard Span, added last month in a trade from the Rays, lined a go-ahead, two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning to complete a 7-6 win over the Boston Red Sox on June 15. Highlight courtesy of the Seattle Mariners.
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais discussed a brilliant Wade LeBlanc performance in a 1-0 win over the Boston Red Sox, as well as Edwin Diaz's 27th save, another one-run win. Courtsey of the Seattle Mariners.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Wade LeBlanc pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts (one off a career high) in a 1-0 win over the Boston Red Sox. Highlights courtesy of the Seattle Mariners.