Report: Mariners executives accused of harassment, team made payments to three women

FILE - In this May 18, 2018, file photo, Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto, left, president Kevin Mather, center, and majority owner John Stanton applaud during a presentation before a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Seattle. In a statement Wednesday, July 25, 2018, the Mariners say they have “made amends” with former female employees who made allegations of harassment against Mather. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File) Elaine Thompson AP