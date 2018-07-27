No steal. Dee Gordon thrown out, and Angels follow with walk-off homer in extras

Seattle Mariners’ Dee Gordon, right, tries to steal home as Los Angeles Angels catcher Jose Briceno turns to make the tag during the 10th inning of a baseball game Friday, July 27, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. Gordon was originally called safe, but after the Angels challenged, the call was overturned. The Angels won 4-3 in 10 innings. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill AP