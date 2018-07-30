Bullpen day for Mariners. They reportedly acquire relievers from Twins, Yankees before deadline

Bullpen day for the Seattle Mariners.

First, they acquired that left-handed reliever they had been looking for in 35-year-old Zach Duke from the Twins.

And then they reportedly added another right hander, 30-year-old Adam Warren, in a deal with the New York Yankees, at least according to multiple reports, the first being from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The Mariners have not confirmed that deal.

They did confirm the deal for Duke, who becomes the Mariners’ newest bullpen addition after they sent minor league pitcher Chase De Jong and infielder Ryan Costello to the Minnesota Twins in exchange on Monday.





On top of the two trades on Monday (more coming?) the Mariners made a flurry of roster moves, including activating left-hander James Paxton from the disabled list and adding third baseman Kyle Seager to the paternity list. A player may be on the paternity list for no more than three days.

Duke is 3-4 this season with 12 holds and a 3.62 ERA in 45 games with the Twins, though he’s limited left-handed hitters to a .237 average (14-for-59) with just two of those hits going for extra bases. He’s one of three American League pitchers to appear in at least 30 games this season without allowing a home run.

Warren has pitched seven seasons for the Yankees, including 17 as a starter in 2015. He’s held right-handed hitters to a .169 average this season and has a 2.70 ERA in 24 games.

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto outlined a couple weeks ago that the Mariners would prefer to add a situational relievers to their bullpen before MLB’s nonwaiver trade deadline – which is 1 p.m. Tuesday.





“Zach adds both experience and left-handed depth to our bullpen,” Dipoto said in a press release. “We believe he can be an important piece for us over the balance of the season.”

Left-hander James Pazos and long reliever Roenis Elias are the Mariners’ two left-handed relievers after they designated Marc Rzepczynski for assignment on June 6.

This is the second reliever the Mariners have acquired in four days after picking up right-hander Sam Tuivailala from the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

The Mariners also made a series of roster moves on Monday.

Paxton was activated off of the disabled list (back stiffness) to start Monday’s series opener against the Houston Astros after missing his schedule start last week.

And Seager will be out spending time with his newborn. His wife, Julie, gave birth to their third child.

In his place, the Mariners recalled utility infielder Zach Vincej from Triple-A Tacoma and optioned first baseman Daniel Vogelbach.

But bullpen arms wasn’t just a Mariners thing. The Mariners’ moves came within minutes of their American League West-rival Houston Astros acquiring Blue Jays reliever Roberto Osuna, with his 75-game suspension for domestic violence set to end on Sunday in exchange for struggling closer Ken Giles and two other pitchers.