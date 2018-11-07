Mariners sending Mike Zunino, Guillermo Heredia to Rays for OF Mallex Smith, per reports

Seattle Mariners catcher Mike Zunino, a former first round draft pick who hasn’t fully played to expectations in his six big league seasons, appears set for a trip across the country.

The Mariners are in agreement with the Tampa Bay Rays, according to multiple reports, on a trade that would send Zunino, outfielder Guillermo Heredia and a minor league pitcher to Jerry Dipoto’s favorite trade partner.

In exchange, the Mariners would receive outfielder Mallex Smith and a minor league outfielder.

Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times was the first to report the potential deal and that the Mariners and Rays had been in talks for the past week. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Mariners had been talking to the Rays about Zunino and he later confirmed the agreement.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

It is believed the deal could be finalized on Thursday. The Mariners had not confirmed or officially announced anything.

What’s odd about this deal is that the Mariners briefly had Smith already. He was acquired and quickly traded to Tampa Bay in exchange for right-hander Drew Smyly, who would never actually pitched a game for the Mariners after requiring season-ending Tommy John surgery in spring training.





So Smith was with the Mariners for a whole 77 minutes after he had just been acquired in a deal with the Braves before the 2017 season.

Smith’s journey was one of the reasons Dipoto earned his “Trader Jerry” moniker. This would also be Dipoto’s 10th with the Rays since he took over before the 2016 season.

When finalized, this trade would mark the end of an era in Seattle for Zunino, who was the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2012 out of the University of Florida.

On Wednesday night Zunino was announced as the Wilson defensive player of the year at catcher – an award recognizing the top defensive catcher in baseball, even though Zunino was not even a finalist for the American League’s Gold Glove at catcher this season.

He’s shown flashes of immense talent, but his future with the Mariners really became in doubt with his regression offensively this season after a solid season last year. He slashed 251/.331/.509 in 2017, and after two stints on the disabled list for an oblique strain and ankle injury he hit.201/.259/.410 this season.

For his career, Zunino has slashed .207/.276/.406 in over 2,000 at-bats. He made $2.975 million in 2018 and is projected to make $4 million in 2019.

And with the trade the lone catcher remaining on the Mariners’ 40-man roster would be David Freitas.

Heredia had a strong start to the season and was the Mariners’ best defensive outfielder, but he finished the year batting .236/.318/.342. He was their fourth outfielder and often platooned with Denard Span (now a free agent) and Ben Gamel.

So who are the Mariners getting?

Smith batted .296/.367/.406 and stole 40 bases in his first full big-league season this year for the Rays. He’s 25 years old, a former fifth-round draft pick out of Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville, Florida, and is under club control until 2023.

He fits the bill of 25-30 year-old players Dipoto said he wanted to stock up on. And he’s a fast, athletic outfielder who played predominately center field this past season, but also 47 games in right and 38 in left.





The obvious conclusion this points to is that Dee Gordon will move back to second base and Smith would play center. And that means more first base and designated hitter for Robinson Cano, who said after the final game that he plans to be playing second next season.

And if Cano is playing designated hitter, that means no Nelson Cruz, who is a free agent.

And if Zunino is the first to leave — there was already a report earlier this week from Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports saying the Mariners are considering a “full-fledged teardown” — then that certainly means the Mariners could be looking for ways to part with Gordon and/or Cano, too.

Welcome to the hot stove league.

Get more stories like this with The News Tribune’s Sports Pass, a digital sports-only subscription for $30 a year. That’s just $2.50 a month. Sign up today for your ticket to everything sports in the Northwest. Gregg Bell gives you wall-to-wall coverage of the Seahawks

TJ Cotterill follows the action inside and outside the Mariners clubhouse

Lauren Kirschman follows everything Huskies football and UW hoops

Lauren Smith blankets the South Sound preps scene

Video and photo galleries from our award-winning visual journalists Click to subscribe

#Rays, #Mariners nearing finishing line in deal that sends Mallex Smith to Sea for Guillermo Heredia/Mike Zunino. @RyanDivish 1st. TB wanted a RH-hit catch. Got streaky 1 with pop (45 HRs last 2 years), not much BA, but good defensive rep. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 8, 2018

Source confirms #Rays are in agreement with #Mariners on Zunino trade, pending a medical review. Per @RyanDivish, deal is Zunino and Guillermo Heredia to Rays for Mallex Smith. TB had acquired Smith from SEA as part of Drew Smyly trade in Jan. 2017. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 8, 2018