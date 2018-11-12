Mariners deny ex-employee’s accusations of racism toward Latino players

Lorena Martin was hired just over a year ago to fill a position unique to baseball. No other organization before the Seattle Mariners had a director of high performance in the baseball operations department.

But the Mariners on Monday confirmed that she had been fired on Oct. 10.

And they only did so after Martin leveled accusations of discrimination and racism against the organization, specially naming general manager Jerry Dipoto, manager Scott Servais and director of player development Andy McKay.

Martin posted on her Instagram and Twitter accounts saying she had witnessed their poor leadership and racism first hand, calling Latino players “LACY, DUMB, and STUPID, especially the DOMINICANS,” she posted.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“The Mariners organization has major issues,” she posted. “The things I’ve witnessed and heard first hand left me shocked. How can their GM Jerry Dipoto, manager Scott Servais and director of player development Andy McKay speak about their players like this …

“It’s come to the point where I have to speak out because they are firing innocent trainers for trying to do the right thing and because of their color/race.”

The Mariners later responded with a statement of their own, denying any wrongdoing and noting that Martin’s accusations came after she was fired, not before.

Here’s the Mariners’ full response:

“Lorena Martin was relieved of her duties with the Mariners on Oct. 10, 2018.

While it is our policy to not comment on personnel issues, we do feel it is important to respond to the outrageous, false claims made by her today on social media. And to note that Martin did not make any of these false allegations until after she was relieved of her duties.

The Mariners categorically deny that any member of our management or coaching staff made racist remarks regarding any of our players or staff. Additionally, we have not terminated (or threatened to terminate) any trainers during the off-season.”

The Mariners organization has issues.

The things I’ve witnessed first hand have left me shocked, GM Jerry Dipoto, Manager Scott Servais, and Director of PD Andy McKay speak about players like this

Calling LATINOS, LAZY, DUMB, and STUPID, especially DOMINICANS#discrimination pic.twitter.com/ie5uxyxq15 — Lorena Martin (@LMHighPerform) November 12, 2018

And then they wonder why they didn’t make it to the playoffs. Leadership is to blame, under Jerry Dipoto’s leadership no team has made the playoffs. All talk, no substance. Poor leadership.

This is how the Seattle Mariners treat people of color (women and minorities).#MLB — Lorena Martin (@LMHighPerform) November 12, 2018

It’s come to the point where I have to speak out because they are firing innocent trainers for trying to do the right thing and because of their color/race.

#ESPN — Lorena Martin (@LMHighPerform) November 12, 2018

Martin said that she had reported multiple discriminatory incidences to the Mariners’ human resources and other Mariners’ staff throughout the season.

She also indicated on Twitter that the Mariners were negotiating a way to avoid paying the remaining two years on Martin’s three-year contract with the team, and that they were doing so “to keep me quiet.”

There was a breach of contract on the Mariners behalf - and I had reported many other discriminatory incidences to HR and other Mariners staff members throughout the season. And yes Leonardo Santiago and Jose Valdez, DR trainers were let go and not given new contracts. #truth — Lorena Martin (@LMHighPerform) November 13, 2018

The Mariners awed over Martin’s resume when they hired her before last season, bringing her over from the Los Angeles Lakers. Her educational background includes three post-doctorates in GIS spatial analysis, biostatistics and epidemiology at the University of California, San Diego, School of Medicine Department of Family and Preventive Medicine. She earned her Ph.D is Exercise Physiology from the University of Miami in 2013 and earned her Master of Science, Psychology from Nova Southeastern University in 2009 with a concentration is Sports Psychology. She’s also been a visiting scientist at the Salk Institute focusing on bioinformatics and has been an invited Visiting Researcher at NASA Langley.

Before that, Martin was a professional tennis player, competing at the amateur, college and professional levels.

“She checks off every box we were going to hit,” Dipoto had said when she was hired. “It is very rare to hire one person with so many levels of expertise.”

This story will update



