Mariners trade James Paxton to Yankees, acquire top-ranked prospect, per reports

The Mariners have traded James Paxton to the New York Yankees.
Yes, their 30-year-old ace, the lefty from Ladner, British Columbia, is now a Yankee — a transition so many Mariners have made before him.
The Mariners announced the move Monday afternoon after initial reports, saying they acquired the Yankees’ top prospect, left-hander Justus Sheffield, as well as right-hander Erik Swanson and outfielder Dom Thompson-Williams.
But why trade Paxton?
“We opted to take a step back in the short term,” Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said on 710-ESPN, “to take two steps forward without having to wait through a long rebuiild.
“This was about identifying a point in that 2020-21 window when we can reset our roster and really put together an exciting group for that period of time.”
So if trading Mike Zunino already didn’t signal that the Mariners have stepped off the gas to rebuild, Paxton’s deal without certain does.
This is now about acquiring younger, more controllable talent to do what Dipoto says is compete for a World Series down the road instead of hunt for that all-elusive second wild card spot in a stacked top of the American League and end the longest active playoff drought in any of the major American professional sports.
Paxton has two years remaining of club control before he can become a free agent and is estimated to make $9 million after arbitration in 2019.
Monday’s deal came 10 days after the Mariners traded Zunino and outfielder Guillermo Heredia to the Rays as part of a five-player deal that brought in 25-year-old outfielder Mallex Smith.
This leaves Robinson Cano, Kyle Seager and Felix Hernandez as the only players remaining on the 40-man roster that Dipoto inherited when he was hired following the 2015 season.
Paxton went 11-6 with a 3.76 ERA in a career-high 28 starts and career-most 160 1/3 innings, though he had two stints on the disabled list with a sore back and then pnuemonia.
He tossed his first career no-hitter and the sixth in Mariners’ history against the Blue Jays on May 8, and did so on his native Canadian soil, no less. He’s just the second Canadian pitcher to toss a no-hitter in MLB history, and it followed his dazzling 16-strikeout performance against the Athletics in his previous start.
Among pitchers who tossed at least 160 innings, Paxton was fourth in strikeouts-per-nine-innings at 11.68, just behind Gerrit Cole (12.4), Max Scherzer (12.2) and Justin Verlander (12.2).
So who is Justus Sheffield?
He’s a 22-year-old former first-round draft pick from Tennessee and made his major league debut for the Yankees this past season. In 116 innings in the minor leagues between Double-A and Triple-A in 2018, Sheffield wetn 7-6 with a 2.48 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 20 starts.
The thoughts on him seemed to range from a major-league ready No. 3 starter to maybe more destined for the bullpen. The Mariners, obviously, believe in him.
“Justus Sheffield has an unquestionable prospect pedigree. With a combination of high-end velocity to go along with an advanced slider and a developing changeup,” Dipoto said in a release. “We think Justus has a chance to pitch at the upper portion of our rotation soon.
