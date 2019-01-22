Cooperstown calls for Edgar Martinez. Seattle Mariners great elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame

At last.

Edgar Martinez waited 10 years for Tuesday afternoon. Ten years of his career resume being analyzed and scrutinized. Ten years of wondering if he’d ever get an invite to Cooperstown.

No more waiting. Martinez is officially one of the game’s all-time greats. One of the most beloved players in Seattle Mariners’ history is headed to baseball’s Hall of Fame.

And not a moment too soon.

Martinez will be officially enshrined this summer in the 2019 Hall of Fame class after finally surpassing the 75-percent threshold required to earn induction on his 10th and final year on the ballot.

He joins Red Ruffing (1967), Ralph Kiner (1975), Jim Rice (2009) and Tim Raines (2017) to be elected in their final turn. If Martinez wouldn’t have made it this year he would have fallen off the Baseball Writers Association of America ballot and would have had to hope for induction through the Today’s Game Era committee.

This day looked like it would never happen after Martinez received 25.2 percent in 2014, followed by 27 percent in 2015.

But paramount pushes from the Mariners, his peers and deep analytical dives into his career had hundreds of voters re-thinking their stance on Martinez, as well as the impact of full-time designated hitters on the game. He ascended to within 20 votes of induction last year, which had him feeling confident 2019 could be his year.

Now he’ll join former teammate Ken Griffey Jr. as the only players in the Hall of Fame who will feature a Mariners cap on their bronze bust in Cooperstown’s museum. Griffey made sure to campaign for Martinez during his acceptance speech three years ago.

“Yes, he belongs in the Hall,” Griffey said.

Others who played for the Mariners who are now in the Hall of Fame include Gaylord Perry, Rickey Henderson, Rich “Goose” Gossage and Randy Johnson, though none of them went in as Mariners.

Few are revered in Seattle as Martinez, who spent all 18 years of his career in a Mariners uniform after the late scout Marty Martinez discovered him one weekend in Puerto Rico while Edgar was playing semi-pro ball. That was while Edgar had some off time from his job supervising at a furniture store and his night job at a General Electric factory.

Edgar Martinez joins Roberto Clemente (1973), Orlando Cepeda (1999), Roberto Alomar (2011) and Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez (2017) as Hall of Famers who grew up in Puerto Rico, even though Martinez was born in New York.

Martinez didn’t make his big-league debut until he was 24 and didn’t play his first full season until he was 27, but he compiled an incredible career that included seven All-Star appearances, five Silver Sluggers and two American League batting titles.

The Mariners retired Martinez’s No. 11 jersey in 2017 and it rests alongside Ken Griffey Jr.’s No. 24 and Jackie Robinson’s 44 displayed prominently past left-center field at what is now T-Mobile Park. Next to that is Edgar’s Cantina in left field, just off of Edgar Martinez Drive, which used to be Atlantic Street.

Oh, and then-commissioner Bud Selig announced at Martinez’s retirement ceremony in 2004 that MLB was renaming the American League’s top DH award to the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award.

Yeah, he’s a Seattle treasure.

He’s also considered one of the most potent right-handed hitters who has ever played, compiling a career slash line of .312/.418/.515 (batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage).

The last player to equal each leg of Martinez’s slash line was Ted Williams. Only five others have accomplished that and all are in the Hall of Fame – Jimmie Foxx, Lou Gehrig, Rogers Hornsby, Babe Ruth and Dan Brouthers.

So maybe it’s only fitting that Interstate-90 starts at the Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston and ends at Edgar Martinez Drive in Seattle.

Both directions now point to Cooperstown.

BASEBALL HALL OF FAME

Edgar Martinez, in his 10th and final year on the Baseball Writers Association of America ballot, joins what was 325 players total enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, headquartered in Cooperstown, New York. He’ll be officially inducted during a ceremony there this summer.

He’s also one of five former Mariners players in the Hall, although only Ken Griffey Jr. is in with a Mariners cap. The others were enshrined with other clubs.