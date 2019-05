Seattle Mariners Mariners manager on starting pitcher Erik Swanson’s inability to locate fastball May 17, 2019 09:19 PM

Mariners manager Scott Servais weighs in on Seattle pitcher Erik Swanson giving up a career-high four home runs to the Twins in an 11-6 loss at T-Mobile Park Thursday night. On Friday, the rookie right-hander was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.