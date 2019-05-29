Mariners drop back-and-forth game, series to Texas

Fans catch a foul ball as third baseman Kyle Seager tries to make the catch in the third inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Texas Rangers in a Major League Baseball Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

More of the same troubles the Seattle Mariners have slogged through this season crept up Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Four different relievers combined to allow five runs, the defense committed three errors, and the Texas Rangers’ explosive offense capitalized on every opportunity, notching a series-ending 8-7 win.

Texas became the latest team to swipe a series from the plummeting Mariners (24-34) — they had one two-game sweep of Oakland in May — who continue to crash further into the American League West basement. Seattle has now gone 11-31 since its franchise-best start early in April. Even after rallying to tie the game in multiple spots Wednesday, and putting two runners on base with no outs in the bottom of the ninth trailing by a run, the Mariners couldn’t scratch out a win.

After Texas grabbed an early three-run lead, the Mariners put up their first run in the third on a Mallex Smith single that scored rookie Shed Long. Shortstop Tim Beckham, filling in for injured starter J.P. Crawford, launched a two-run homer that just cleared the wall in right in the fourth to tie the game at 3-3.

Long doubled again two at-bats later, scoring Tom Murphy to give Seattle its first lead. Long, who was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on May 21, has hit safely in all seven games he’s played in, including knocking five doubles. But, the Mariners didn’t hold that first lead long.

Wade LeBlanc’s third start since returning from an oblique injury was much better than his previous two — when he gave up a combined 11 earned runs to the Twins and A’s, and never cleared 70 pitches.





Wednesday, Texas jumped on LeBlanc (2-2, 6.99) early, tagging him with three runs in the first, but his next four frames were much more crisp. He gave up just two of the six total hits he allowed during that stretch, and at one point retired seven batters in order, including twice tossing 1-2-3 innings to wrap up his outing. LeBlanc threw 85 pitches and struck out five in his five innings, left with a 4-3 lead, and was momentarily in line for a win until Seattle’s shaky bullpen gave up the lead in the sixth.

Recently acquired reliever Jesse Biddle gave up his first runs in three outings, since coming to the Mariners from Atlanta last week, opened the sixth with a strikeout, but then record both a fielding and throwing error on a soft come-backer that allowed Nomar Mazara to advance to second. A wild pitch then let Mazara advance to third, and he scored the tying run on Roughned Odor’s double off the right field wall.

Seattle committed three errors in the game, and its MLB-leading count is now at 63.

Asdrubel Cabrera eventually scored on a shallow pop up to left to give Texas a 5-4 lead. Beckham caught the fly ball, but was going against his momentum trying to throw home, and Cabrera crossed easily. Had left fielder Domingo Santana had a better jump on the play, Cabrera likely wouldn’t have tagged.

Mitch Haniger, who has been streaky through the first two months of the season — his 14 home runs rank near the top of the AL, but his 72 strikeouts, including six in this series are tied for first — picked a key spot to bust out of this recent slump, and seemed to give the Mariners a decisive lead in the bottom of the sixth.

He launched a two-run homer that collided with the left foul pole to give Seattle, which tied the game again on an RBI triple by Smith an at-bat earlier, a 7-5 lead. The home run was also No. 100 for the Mariners this season, who trail only Minnesota for the MLB lead, and are the second team in the majors to register triple-digit dingers this season. Daniel Vogelbach (15), Haniger, Jay Bruce (13) and Edwin Encarnacion (13) all rank among the top 10 in the AL in homers.

But, Roenis Elias, who has been one of Seattle’s more consistent relievers early on, served up a pair of runs to Texas in the eighth. Former Mariner Shin-Soo Choo pinch hit with two outs, and singled to score Mazara and Odor, again tying the game at 7-7.

Texas took the final one-run lead in the ninth, when Mazara and Cabrera hit back-to-back two-out doubles against reliever Anthony Bass, who recorded the loss.