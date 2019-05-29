Three takeaways from the Mariners’ 8-7 loss to Texas

Mariners reliever Jesse Biddle makes a wild throw to first to allow Rangers’ Nomar Mazara to advance to second base on the sift ground ball. The Seattle Mariners played the Texas Rangers in a Major League Baseball Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

The Seattle Mariners (24-34) dropped a back-and-forth 8-7 loss to Texas on Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park.

1. ERRORS COSTLY AGAIN

Seattle’s MLB-leading error count is still climbing. The Mariners added three more in the sixth inning Wednesday, bringing their total to 63 in 58 games. Neither of the two runs Texas scored in the inning were earned.

Reliever Jesse Biddle, recently acquired in a trade with Atlanta, committed a fielding and throwing error on one play in his first frame, with the Mariners clinging to a 4-3 lead. Nomar Mazara hit a soft, one-out come-backer that Biddle struggled to pick up. He then made an errant throw past Edwin Encarnacion at first, allowing Mazara to advance to second. Mazara moved to third on a wild pitch, and eventually scored on a Rougned Odor single, tying the game.

And Asdrubal Cabrera, who walked, gave the Rangers a 5-4 lead on a sac fly that should have been the third out of the inning.





Reliever Austin Adams later added another throwing error, trying to pick off Odor.

“As we’ve talked a lot this year, the defense reared its ugly head at times, which has cost us,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

2. BULLPEN STILL BLUNDERING

Beyond the two runs charged to Biddle in the sixth, two more Mariners relievers gave up runs, allowing a series-clinching win to slip away.

The Mariners had a two-run lead with six outs to play, but Roenis Elias, one of Seattle’s more consistent relievers during the first two months, gave up the tying runs in the eighth. Mazara led off the inning with a single, Odor walked, and pinch-hitter Shin-Soo Choo drove in both with a single to make it 7-7. Elias made it through just 2/3 of an inning, allowing the two runs on two hits and a walk.

Anthony Bass ended the eighth without further damage, but gave up the go-ahead run in the ninth on back-to-back doubles by Mazara and Cabrera, and recorded the loss. He allowed the one run on three hits in 1 1/3 innings.

“I thought we were in pretty good shape,” Servais said. “We had a couple-run lead with six outs to go. We just couldn’t lock it down, didn’t execute some pitches there late.”

Austin Adams was the only bullpen pitcher to get through his outing unscathed, striking out three while allowing one hit in 1 1/3 innings.

3. ROOKIE SETTLING IN

Rookie infielder Shed Long returned to Triple-A Tacoma earlier this month after going hitless in his first three MLB appearances. But, after being promoted again on May 21, he has put together a seven-game hitting streak.

“I’m in a good spot,” Long said. “I like how I’m feeling. I like how I’m sticking to my approach, especially today. I told my dad last night, told the coaches this morning, that I made a couple adjustments watching a little video. I’m just trying to go in and have good at-bats and trying to help the team win.”

Long doubled twice — his first multi-hit game — and walked twice in Wednesday’s loss, and scored two runs. He is hitting 8-for-24 (.333) in this stint with the Mariners, and has posted five doubles.

“Shed’s getting comfortable,” Servais said. “His at-bats are good, he’s staying aggressive. He’s certainly got double, home run-type power. Great to see there.”