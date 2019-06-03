Did the opener approach work? Sort of, but Mariners drop first game of series to Astros

Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman (2) crosses the plate to score on a fielder’s choice ball hit by Yuli Gurriel after Seattle Mariners catcher Omar Narvaez, right, was out of position for the throw home by Mariners’ shortstop Dylan Moore during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 3, 2019, in Seattle. AP

With as shaky as their starting rotation has been for the past month-plus, the Seattle Mariners opted to try a different approach to the first inning Monday night, running out a true opener for the first time this season. Whether or not that plan worked is a matter of perspective.

The idea was to give the opposing team, in this case the Astros in their four-game series opener at T-Mobile Park, a different look at the beginning of the game. Entering the series, the dreadful 6.78 ERA Seattle’s starters had collectively compiled since April 27 was the highest in the American League. And, the innings the Mariners did manage to squeeze out of their starters were frustratingly few.

Perhaps by using an opener first, the regular starters in the rotation could pitch deeper into games, manage their pitch counts better and avoid some of those first-inning slip-ups. Wade LeBlanc did toss his longest outing in the seven starts he’s made this season, working eight complete innings on just 89 pitches. He allowed a season-low one earned run on three hits, struck out two and walked one.

Looking at it that way, using an opener was effective, and something the Mariners might consider trying again. But, for that approach to truly benefit a club that has descended so quickly the past seven weeks, the opener can’t give up three decisive runs in the first inning, and that’s what happened against Houston.

Mariners reliever Cory Gearrin got the nod, and despite having been one of the more consistent pitchers in the bullpen during this tiresome slide, allowed a two-run double and a solo homer to Robinson Chirinos in the first, allowing the Astros to build a three-run lead they never lost. Houston went on to win, 4-2, handing the Mariners their sixth loss of the homestand.

Mallex Smith and Edwin Encarnacion each launched solo home runs in the third, to cut the lead to 3-2, but Seattle only put two runners in scoring position during the final six frames, and couldn’t push either of them across.

LeBlanc retired the Astros in order in six of his eight frames, including the eighth and ninth innings, but the Astros added one more run in the sixth on another Seattle defensive miscue. Alex Bregman knocked a one-out double, and advanced to third on a single the next at-bat. He then scored on a fielder’s choice when shortstop Dylan Moore threw home after Omar Narvaez had vacated the plate.