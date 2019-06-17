Mariners homestand preview: MLB cellar dwellers Kansas City, Baltimore in town

Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield (15) and the rest of the dugout celebrate with Adalberto Mondesi, center, who score on an Alex Gordon triple during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Friday, May 31, 2019. AP

The Seattle Mariners (31-44) won every other game of their most recent road trip, going 5-4 in nine games. They return home having posted a winning record on a road trip for the first time since early April.

Seattle now has an opportunity to push closer to .500 with the Orioles and Royals — who have the worst and second-worst records in baseball, respectively — visiting during a seven-game homestand.

Opposing team records and pitching stats updated through Sunday’s games.

MARINERS HOMESTAND PREVIEW

Monday, June 17 — Opponent: Kansas City, 7:10 p.m. Pitching probables: Danny Duffy (3-3, 4.38 ERA) vs. Tayler Scott (0-0, 5.68).

Tuesday, June 18 — Kansas City, 7:10 p.m. Homer Bailey (5-6, 5.37) vs. Yusei Kikuchi (3-4, 4.78).

Wednesday, June 19 — Kansas City, 3:40 p.m. Brad Keller (3-8, 3.97) vs. Marco Gonzales (7-6, 4.50).

Thursday, June 20 — Baltimore, 7:10 p.m. Dylan Bundy (3-8, 4.44) vs. Wade LeBlanc (3-2, 6.20).

Friday, June 21 — Baltimore, 7:10 p.m. John Means (1-6, 6.68) vs. Mike Leake (6-6, 4.14).

Saturday, June 22 — Baltimore, 1:10 p.m. Andrew Cashner (6-2, 4.73) vs. TBD.

Sunday, June 23 — Baltimore, 1:10 p.m. Gabriel Ynoa (0-3, 5.02) vs. Kikuchi.

About the Royals (23-48): The Mariners’ season looked a lot different the last time they played the Royals. Their four-game sweep in Kansas City in early April marked the tail end of a historic 13-2 start, and capped a season-high six-game winning streak. ... Kansas City does not have a pitcher — starter or reliever — carrying a winning record entering this series. ... The Royals lead the majors in stolen bases with 69, while the Mariners are third with 51. Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi leads the league in both stolen bases (26) and triples (eight), and is slashing at .272/.306/.449. Whit Merrifield (.302/.351/.492) adds more speed at the top of the order with 11 bags swiped.

About the Orioles (21-50): Baltimore was the first team in the majors to 50 losses this season, dropping an extra-innings loss to Boston on Sunday afternoon. The club is on a five-game losing streak entering this road trip, and has just three wins so far in the month of June. ... The Orioles’ pitching staff has a collective ERA of 5.71, which is the worst in baseball. Seattle’s 5.35 ERA is the second-worst. Baltimore also has the volatile bullpen in the American League. The Orioles relievers have combined for a 6.07 ERA, even outranking Seattle’s shaky bullpen (5.45). ... Right fielder Trey Mancini has been Baltimore’s most consistent bat, slashing at .310/.365/.571 with 18 doubles, 16 homers and 35 RBIs.