Mariners signings: Half of 2019 draft class inks professional contracts

The Seattle Mariners announced Monday afternoon they have signed 21 of the 41 players they selected in the 2019 MLB Draft, including four of their picks from the first 10 rounds.

Clubs have until 2 p.m. on July 12 to sign drafted players with remaining college eligibility. Players who have signed are listed in bold. For a full breakdown of the Mariners’ 2019 picks, visit The News Tribune’s draft tracker.

The Mariners have also announced signings of six undrafted players, all of whom are college pitchers.

This list will be updated with additional signings.

▪ RHP George Kirby, Elon (Round 1, No. 20 overall)

▪ LHP Brandon Williamson, TCU (2, 59)

▪ RHP Isaiah Campbell, Arkansas (CBB, 76)

▪ RHP Levi Stoudt, Lehigh (3, 97)

▪ RHP Tim Elliott, Georgia (4, 126)

▪ 3B Austin Shenton, FIU (5, 156)





▪ RHP Michael Limoncelli, New York’s Horseheads High School (6, 186)





▪ LHP Adam Macko, Alberta, Canada’s Vauxhall High School (7, 216)

▪ RHP Ty Adcock, Elon (8, 246)

▪ SS Mike Salvatore, Florida State (9, 276)





▪ RHP Kyle Hill, Baylor (10, 306)

▪ C Carter Bins, Fresno State (11, 336)





▪ CF Antoine Mistico, Arizona’s Gateway Community College (12, 366)

▪ RHP Reid Morgan, South Carolina (13, 396)

▪ SS Patrick Frick, Wake Forest (14, 426)

▪ RHP Anthony Tomczak, Florida’s North Broward Prep (15, 456)

▪ RHP Logan Rinehart, Cal Baptist (16, 486)

▪ RHP Dutch Landis, Nevada’s Bishop Gorman High School (17, 516)

▪ RHP Tyler Driver, North Carolina’s Crossroads FLEX High School (18, 546)

▪ RHP Travis Kuhn, San Diego (19, 576)

▪ LF Cade Marlowe, West Georgia (20, 606)

▪ RHP Reeves Martin, New Orleans (21, 636)

▪ RF Trent Tingelstad, Lousiana-Monroe (22, 666)

▪ SS Caleb Rica, Northwestern State (23, 696)

▪ RHP Kipp Rollings, North Greenville (24, 726)

▪ RHP Fred Villarreal, Houston (25, 756)

▪ RHP Garrett Westberg, UCF (26, 786)

▪ RHP Brock Minich, Nova Southeastern (27, 816)

▪ C Anthony Lepre, The Master’s University (28, 846)

▪ SS Utah Jones, North Greenville (29, 876)

▪ SS Cody Grosse, Southeastern Louisiana (30, 906)

▪ RHP Jacob Meador, Texas’ Centennial High School (31, 936)

▪ CF Jackson Tate, Lawson State Community College (32, 996)

▪ RHP Jarod Bayless, Dallas Baptist (33, 996)

▪ 3B Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Arizona’s Yavapai College (34, 1,026)

▪ C Dominic Tamez, Texas’ Lady Bird Johnson High School (35, 1,056)

▪ LHP C.J. Mayhue, North Carolina’s Crest High School (36, 1,086)

▪ 2B Cole Barr, Indiana (37, 1,116)

▪ CF Jackson Lancaster, Mississippi’s Itawamba Junior College (38, 1,146)

▪ CF Jacob Hurtubise, Army (39, 1,176)

▪ 2B Perry McMichen, Ohio’s Wyoming High School (40, 1,206)

▪ LHP Nate Fisher, Nebraska (undrafted)

▪ RHP Evan Johnson, Creighton (undrafted)

▪ RHP Matt Martin, Florida Southern (undrafted)

▪ RHP Bernie Martinez, Incarnate Word (undrafted)

▪ RHP Matt Mogollon, Cal Baptist (undrafted)

▪ RHP Robert Winslow, The Master’s University (undrafted)