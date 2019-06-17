Bullpen crumbles again, Mariners waste impressive outing by Milone in opener against reeling Royals

Kansas City Royals’ Cheslor Cuthbert hits an RBI-single off of Seattle Mariners starter Tayler Scott to score Whit Merrifield during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 17, 2019, in Seattle. AP

The pendulum swings back the other way. For nearly two weeks, the Seattle Mariners have alternated wins and losses. They capped a winning road trip with a victory Sunday afternoon in Oakland, only to fly back home and lose their series opener against Kansas City on Monday night.

For the 15th time this season the bullpen was responsible for a late meltdown, with Anthony Bass, who recorded the loss, allowing a two-out single to Alex Gordon in the eighth, and then the two-run, go-ahead homer to Jorge Soler moments later. Martin Maldonado added an insurance solo home run for the Royals in the ninth off of Gerson Bautista.

The Mariners created some traffic in their final two chances, but couldn’t scratch across another run as Kansas City held on for a 6-4 win at T-Mobile Park. The win snapped a nine-game winning streak Seattle had against the Royals, including a four-game sweep earlier this season.

For nearly three innings, backup catcher Tom Murphy’s 430-foot blast to center seemed like enough to lift the Mariners to a second consecutive win for the first time since May 13-14, when they swept Oakland in a two-game series. J.P. Crawford and Daniel Vogelbach each walked ahead of Murphy’s three-run, go-ahead shot, which gave the Mariners a 4-2 lead. It was his eighth homer of the season, and sixth during his past eight appearances.

Murphy’s crack dug the Mariners out of an early two-run hole, created again by the club’s strategy to break up its four left-handed starters by deploying an opener every few days.

Making his first start in the majors, Tayler Scott allowed a pair of singles and a walk, and recorded just two outs in the first before he was pulled. But, the Royals cashed in for a pair of runs before the inning was over. Whit Merrifield opened the game with a single before Scott recorded a quick two outs. Merrifield scored on a Cheslor Cuthbert single, at which point Tommy Milone took over for Scott.

A second run was charged to Scott when Soler, who walked, scored on a Jorge Bonifacio single off Milone, giving Kansas City a quick 2-0 edge. Milone finally ended the lengthy inning with his first of six punchouts.

Scott’s start marked the sixth time this season — and this month — Seattle has used the opener approach, and the results are mixed. Scott is the fourth opener to give up multiple runs in the six tries, pushing the collective opener ERA to 18.56. Twice the opener has been tagged with the loss, and the Mariners have a losing 2-4 record in games they’ve used this strategy.

Milone has entered the game in the middle of an inning each of the three times an opener has been used ahead of him, but has consistently responded well. After allowing the RBI single to Bonifacio in the first, the Royals added just two more hits and a single run against him during the next six frames.

His one earned run allowed, which came on a Martin Maldonado sacrifice fly in the seventh, matched a season-low set two weeks ago. Bonifacio led off the inning with a double, ending a streak of 11 consecutive batters retired by Milone. He sat the Royals down in order in four of the innings he pitched.

As shaky as the openers have been, the followers have been impressive. Mariners starters struggled in the first inning at points early this season, and this approach was also drawn up to help alleviate early runs, and keep starters from having to face the top of the opponent’s lineup to open each game.

Milone’s efficient outing is the latest success story in that respect, joining several others. In five of the six times the Mariners have used the opener tactic, the follower has allowed three earned runs or less, and the group has a collective ERA of 3.67. Their strikeout-walk ratio is 24-3, and they’ve allowed less than five hits on average.